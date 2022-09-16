Steve Austin recalls the toughest thing he had to do in his WWE career

The Texas Rattlesnake Steve Austin recently shared the most difficult thing he had to do in his legendary career in WWE.

Stone Cold Steve Austin was one the best things in WWE during the late 90s. The veteran rose to absolute stardom during the Attitude Era with his anti-hero tactics and attitude. Be it The Undertaker, The Rock, or Shawn Michaels, Austin delivered many memorable matches in his prime. But due to his neck issues, he had to hang up his boots in 2003.

The former 6-time world champion recently reflected on his legendary pro wrestling career while talking to SK Wrestling’s Bill Apter. Steve Austin also opened up about one of the most painful decisions he had to make.

Steve Austin says leaving WWE at the age of 38 was tough for him

The SummerSlam of 1997 saw Steve Austin sustaining a career-threatening injury during his match against Owen Hart. Austin suffered a bruised spinal column and was temporarily paralyzed due to a botched Tombstone Piledriver by Hart. Though he continued his in-ring career after that until finally retiring in 2003.

While talking on the show, the Hall of Famer detailed how quitting wrestling at the age of 38 was the toughest decision. Austin wasn’t hesitant in expressing his love and passion for the sport. He stated he loved the business more than anything and walking away from that was very hard. He said:

“Believe me, retiring at 38 was the toughest. One of the toughest things I’ve ever had to do is walk away from the business that I love so much.”

Steve Austin noted that had he not been injured, things would have been very different.

Well, the Texas Rattlesnake would have had a longer run but the neck issues shrunk down his WWE career by at least 5-10 years. But anyway, thanks to Mr. McMahon’s stupendous Wrestlemania 38 plans, the veteran finally made it back to the ring.

The Texas Rattlesnake made his in-ring comeback after almost two decades

Although Steve Austin made some occasional appearances on WWE tv after his retirement, fans always wanted to see more of him. But, the wait continued until this year’s Showcase of Immortals. Finally, after 19 years, The Texas Rattlesnake made a comeback at Wrestlemania 38 which took place from his hometown.

In fact, he delivered an entertainer in his impromptu match against Kevin Owen at the night one. Steve Austin appeared on both nights of the mega event and even delivered a stunner to his long-time rival, Vince McMahon.

Nevertheless, considering his latest performance, The Texas Rattlesnake can still wrestle a few more matches. Though his Wrestlemania 38 appearance was heavily advertised as his one last time. Well, even if he just does a cameo, fans won’t complain.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.