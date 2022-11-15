“I’m Sorry We Have to Do This” – Current AEW Superstar Once Claimed Vince McMahon Apologized After Firing Him

In his decades-long run as WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon often received a lot of backlash for releasing many fan favorites. From screwing Bret Hart to releasing Bray Wyatt, the ex-WWE CEO was blamed several times. Usually, the job of letting the superstars know about their release was done by someone else. However, when Daniel Bryan was fired in 2010, Vince McMahon personally apologized to him.

Bryan Danielson, f.k.a. Daniel Bryan signed with WWE in 2000 as a developmental talent and worked there until 2021. However, the former WWE champion was fired following his main roster debut in 2010.

While speaking on the Talk Is Jericho podcast in 2014, Daniel Bryan opened up about his WWE release. The current AEW superstar also revealed the conversation he had with his former boss back then.

Daniel Bryan stated Vince McMahon was sorry about letting him go

Daniel Bryan made his main roster debut on the June 7th episode of RAW as a part of the Nexus. The famous faction debuted in a dominating fashion by assaulting John Cena and destroying the ringside area. However, WWE sponsors were unhappy with Bryan for strangling ring announcer Justin Roberts with his tie. Therefore, a few days later, he was fired for his ruthless actions.

While speaking on the show, Daniel Bryan recalled talking to his NXT mentor “The Miz” following the incident. Bryan stated Miz was telling him not to worry as the whole thing would blow over. However, that Friday, the former WWE superstar received a call from the former WWE Chairman.

Daniel Bryan revealed that Vince McMahon told him that he was being released from the company. Moreover, the former CEO also apologized to him for doing that. Bryan recalled asking his boss to not feel bad as he will earn more in the independent circuit. He stated:

“Friday, I get a call from Vince [McMahon] himself, telling me they had to let me go… He says, ‘I’m sorry we have to do this.’ And I say not to feel bad for me because I’m going to make more money…”

Anyway, Daniel Bryan was re-signed by Vince McMahon after a few months, and the rest, as they say, is history. Up until his release last year, he held every major WWE title at least once.

Daniel Bryan wrestled his last match in WWE against Roman Reigns

In his prolonged career with WWE, Daniel Bryan was a part of many memorable matches. In fact, when he wrestled for the last time in the company, he delivered an outstanding performance.

Daniel Bryan challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship on the 30th April episode of SmackDown. At that time, Bryan’s WWE contract was about to expire. So, as a storyline, the two men battled in a title-vs-career match. Although Bryan failed to secure a victory, the match received a lot of praise from critics.

Nevertheless, the former star left WWE last year and signed with AEW under the ring name Bryan Danielson. The former WWE superstar wanted to work on a lighter schedule and spend more time with his family. Though he left on good terms which means he will make his return at some point.

