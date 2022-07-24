“I’m working on it, sir!” – Mike Chioda reveals about the rules directed by Vince McMahon for WWE Referees

WWE referee Mike Chioda has recently revealed the rules that are been directed by Vince McMahon for the referees of the company.

When it comes to framing and following the rules in the company of WWE, the former Boss of the company Vince McMahon is very particular about it. Be it the referees or the players each segment of WWE has a separate set of rules. The former Chief of WWE used to make sure that those rules are been followed in a proper way. Speaking about such a set of rules WWE referee Mike Chioda has revealed two pet peeves McMahon has with the men and women in black and white stripes.

The referee of WWE made the revelation recently on the latest episode of “Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda.” Chioda and co-host Paul Bromwell discussed the idea of WWE referees sporting tattoos. Speaking about the same Chioda revealed that the referees cannot have tattoos on their arms. He further added that he has one tattoo on his arm but he makes sure that his sleeve always covers it.

Mike Chioda reveals about the rules directed by Vince McMahon for WWE Referees

Speaking about another rule that has been set by the former Chief of the company Chioda said that Vince McMahon is against a talent’s weight, something that also applies to referees. The referee of WWE revealed that he’d been on the receiving end of such discussions in the past.

He said that he was advised by Vince to drop a few pounds and stuff like that. Chioda said that he always agreed with his boss and used to work on it. “I remember him telling me. ‘Drop a few pounds’ and stuff like that, and I’m like, ‘I’m working on it, sir!”

Chioda added that the routine for referees is much different these days. As prospective zebras go through a strict training camp at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. He further added that the young referees are learning how to referee down there. He also said that the young referees come in good shape in recent days.

“I mean, they’re working out more than they’re learning how to referee down there,” Chioda jokes. “These kids come in good shape nowadays, man. Vince has got on me about certain things and it’s exactly how he says it: ‘Hey, pal!’”

Chioda made a comeback in the pro-wrestling fold. He did it with the men’s Owen Hart Cup finals at AEW Double Or Nothing 2022. A match that saw Adam Cole take on and defeat Samoa Joe. [H/T Wrestling Inc]