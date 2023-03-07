Is WWE Skipping the Hall of Fame Ceremony This Year?

WrestleMania 39 is less than a month away, but there’s still no update on this year’s Hall of Fame ceremony. The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony has been a significant staple of WrestleMania weekend for years. However, so far, WWE hasn’t announced when the show will take place or revealed its inductees. Over the years, WWE has been big on the event as it celebrates the wrestling careers of legends who have dedicated their lives to business and carved out illustrious careers.

Last year’s HOF class of 2022 was headlined by the Phenom, The Undertaker. Traditionally, the promotion starts revealing the inductees in the weeks before WrestleMania on editions of Raw leading up to the grandest stage. But, Triple H may have something different in mind. A recent report provided an update on this year’s Hall of Fame event.

Will the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023 take place?

According to a report from Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, the Hall of Fame class of 2023 is still in the works. The reason behind WWE not advertising it yet may be by design, as Triple H’s way of doing business is slightly different from Vince McMahon’s.

The report also noted that the prospects of the event are being discussed internally and people within the system are told that it is going to happen.

The Report read:

“We haven’t heard when or who Hall of Fame related announcements will be made, just that people within WWE were told it was still happening”.

20 years ago today, Batista made his WWE debut ◾ 4-time World Heavyweight Champ

◾ 2-time WWE Champion

◾ 4-time Tag Team Champion

◾ 2-time Royal Rumble winner The Animal 😤 pic.twitter.com/G6IAfWuNoT — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) May 9, 2022

This year, Dave Batista is rumored to be one of the inductees in the event. Initially, WWE had announced Batista’s induction for the HOF class of 2020, however, the global pandemic got in the way.

In the following years, Batista got busy with his Hollywood projects and could not make himself available. It remains to be seen if the Animal finally joins the class of 2023.

Former two-time Women’s Champion wants Paul Heyman to induct her into the Hall of Fame

To be a “Paul Heyman Guy/Gal” in the business is a noteworthy achievement. The current Wiseman of Roman Reigns has managed big names like Brock Lesnar, and CM Punk in the past.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, WWE legend Jazz expressed her desire to be inducted into the Hall of Fame by Paul Heyman. She also named Tommy Dreamer the second person she wished to do the honors.

WWE. JAZZ DESERVES TO BE INDUCTED IN HALL OF FAME ⁦@WWE⁩ ⁦@StephMcMahon⁩ pic.twitter.com/fisebp48Hk — Lady Shan (@sassybellissima) March 5, 2023

“I always said, if I ever get inducted, I would love for either [Tommy] Dreamer or Paul [Heyman] to induct me. Philadelphia would be great. That was my debut in ECW,” said Jazz.

Click here for more wrestling news.