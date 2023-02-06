Elimination Chamber Spoiler: Will Austin Theory Retain His US Title at the Elimination Chamber?

The reigning United States Champion Austin Theory successfully defended his title against Bobby Lashley at Raw’s 30th-anniversary edition, with a little assist from the returning Brock Lesnar. Theory secured the title back in November at Survivor Series WarGames after defeating Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a triple-threat match, and has since been holding the star’s stripe strap strong. A recent report confirmed that Theory’s rumored match with John Cena at WrestleMania is “locked in”. But Elimination Chamber is the next stop before WrestleMania 39.

It was previously announced that for the first time ever, the United States Championship will be defended inside the unforgiving chamber at the Elimination Chamber. Up until now, Seth Rollins, Branson Reed, and Johnny Gargano have earned their spot in the Chamber.

Two more participants are yet to qualify for the match. As stimulating as the thought of the Elimination Chamber match is, the outcome of the match may be predictable.

Austin Theory will reportedly retain his US title at the Elimination Chamber

According to The Wrestling Blog, WWE’s main plan for Austin Theory is to have him retain the United States Championship at the forthcoming PLE, Elimination Chamber. However, there were also other names being pitched to win the title but for now, WWE is reportedly going to stick with Austin Theory as the winner at Elimination Chamber.

If Theory retains his title, he will move to WrestleMania with the gold strap around his waist and lock up with the sixteen-time World Champion John Cena.

There’s major plans for Austin Theory for Wrestlemania. But the main focus for WWE management is Elimination Chamber right now, theirs talks of theory retaining the USA title at the chamber, and going into wrestlemania as USA Champion. — The Wrestling Blog (@WrestlingBlog_) February 3, 2023

As of today the main plan of WWE management is for Austin Theory to retain the title at elimination chamber, and go to wrestlemania as a Champion. There’s been another name pitch in to win the title at elimination chamber, but WWE is happy with the main plan as of today. — The Wrestling Blog (@WrestlingBlog_) February 4, 2023

Austin Theory’s match with John Cena has been heavily speculated for months. The Cenation Leader himself once named Austin as his favorite wrestler on the roster that he’d like to face at the show of shows. WWE even teased a match between the two in their latest WWE 2K23 video game promotional video.

Austin Theory recalls his iconic Elimination Chamber spot with Brock Lesnar

Last year at the Elimination Chamber, Austin Theory was involved in an OMG moment with Brock Lesnar when he took an F5 from the top of one of the pods in the Elimination Chamber. Lesnar hoisted Austin on his shoulder and sent him flying like the propellers of a helicopter.

Theory landed outside the ring on the steel platform. Speaking on Instagram with Deutschland, Theory recalled the iconic spot.

“Yeah, I don’t think the human body is supposed to spin like the top of a helicopter. Yeah, I don’t know. I’m just like, ‘This doesn’t feel right,’ that’s all I know. I was like, ‘And here we are. Okay.’ Have you ever seen the funny videos where they’re like, ‘And at this moment, he realized he [f*cked] up.’ That was me. That’s where time paused and I was like, ‘This is it.’”

