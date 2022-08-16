Wrestling

“It bothered me at first” – AEW Superstar on comparisons with John Cena

Max Caster talks about John Cena
Yasser Ayaz

Previous Article
Lord's London pitch report 1st Test: Lord's cricket ground ENG vs SA Test pitch report
No Newer Articles
WWE Latest News
Max Caster talks about John Cena
“It bothered me at first” – AEW Superstar on comparisons with John Cena

‘The Acclaimed’ member Max Caster recently shared his honest thoughts about being compared to WWE…