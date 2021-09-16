“It doesn’t make a lot of sense” – Big E explains why the New Day will never break up

Big E explains why the New Day will never break up. The WWE Champion also discussed his future with the faction now that they were on the same brand again.

Big E cashed in on Bobby Lashley this week to become the WWE Champion. His victory has positioned him as the top guy on the Monday Night RAW. More importantly to him though, he is once again on the same show as his New Day brethren.

Also read: Big E cashes in on Bobby Lashley to win WWE Championship

The New Day has been together since 2014. Like most other factions in the history of WWE, fans have been expecting an implosion. However, the New Day has never shown any cracks. In fact, the group seems to be growing stronger by the day and Big E believes fans should just let it go.

Big E explains why the New Day will never break up

Big E sat down with Graham Matthews of Bleacher Report this week and talked about why a split of The New Day just doesn’t make sense, and won’t happen.

“There are so many other routes to go that I think work. If we listened to people or people got their way years ago and we broke up… Kofi obviously still would’ve deserved his championship run, but we wouldn’t have been able to tell that story in the same way. I just think beyond our selfish desire to be together because we love being together and love each other, I think it gives you more options now. We got to tell this story of brotherhood.”

“Because we were so resistant to these ideas and inclinations to break us up or turn on each other, now you have this opportunity to look across the pond or look across the brand and see a potential incredible rivalry with The Bloodline. If it’s up to me, The Hurt Business is getting back together and that’s another possibility.”

“It doesn’t make a lot of sense. We’re talking the end of the New Day podcast and all the opportunities that we’re currently in, all the future opportunities. I think we’re a really unique group. Not to pat ourselves on the back too hard, but I don’t think you see three guys are as talented as we are who we are as close as we are in this business that aren’t related that for seven years, we’re not annoyed with each other, we’re not at each other’s necks.

“I don’t know why you’d want to waste all of that to do a simple turn on each other. And then what in six months? You’re broken up in six months. It doesn’t make much sense. Don’t hold your breath. It’s over. Let it all go. Let all that stuff go because it’s not in the cards.”

Click here for more Wrestling News