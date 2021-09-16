Wrestling

“It doesn’t make a lot of sense” – Big E explains why the New Day will never break up

Big E explains why the New Day will never break up
Archie Blade

Previous Article
“To be mentioned on one of Drake’s platinum song? Wow”: Devin Booker was in awe of being shouted out by the Toronto rapper on ‘Sicko Mode’
Next Article
“It’s a real good look" – Bray Wyatt congratulates Big E on winning the WWE Championship
Latest Posts