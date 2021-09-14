Big E cashes in on Bobby Lashley to win WWE Championship. The Money in the Bank holder had announced his intention to do so even before the show.

Bobby Lashley was scheduled to face Randy Orton in the main event of RAW tonight. The WWE Champion also had to keep an eye on the back of his head for Big E who had promised to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on him tonight.

Big E took to Twitter to reveal his plans for tonight. He wrote:

“Let’s let that cat out of the bag…I intend on cashing in my Money in the Bank contract tonight and cashing in to become WWE Champion.”

Big E cashes in on Bobby Lashley to win WWE Championship

Lashley successfully defended his WWE Championship against Orton in the main event. He then continued to beat up the Viper putting him through a table. In doing so however, Lashley appeared to have tweaked his knee.



Big E then came out to a huge roar from the Boston crowd but Lashley did not want to defend his title due to his injured knee. Regardless, the bell rung and Big E took out the Almighty’s knee before following it up with a Big Ending. However, Lashley managed to break free and hit a spear on Big E for a two count.

The challenger finally managed to land the Big Ending on the behemoth in front of him to win his first WWE Championship.

Lashley’s run with the WWE Championship started on the March 1 edition of RAW. He held the prestigious title for 195 days for a solid run that included wins over former WWE Champions Drew McIntyre and Kofi Kingston as well as a dominant victory over WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg but the era of Big E has now officially begun.

