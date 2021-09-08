The Undertaker and The New Day set to star in a Horror Movie. The New Interactive film will be released by WWE and Netflix in time for Halloween.

Netflix Interactive announced today that “Escape The Undertaker” will be released on Tuesday, October 5. The interactive horror movie will feature The Undertaker alongside all three members of The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods).

The movie is very much what the name suggests. It is based around The New Day being trapped in a mansion with The Undertaker.

The movie’s plot is that The New Day is caught unaware of The Undertaker’s mansion being haunted. They have to make choices in order to cross supernatural challenges.

Viewers will be able to decide the fate of The New Day as they enter Taker’s mansion.

The following synopsis was released for the film:

“In this interactive film featuring WWE Superstars, The Undertaker has set a trap for the decorated tag team The New Day at his mansion. What they don’t know: The Undertaker’s mansion is an extreme Haunted House, packed to the brim with supernatural challenges. It’s up to viewers to decide the fate of these three poor souls trying to survive the wrath of The Undertaker.”

The Deadman himself sent out a cryptic tweet, seemingly promoting the movie.

“Be careful whose door you knock on… never know who is on the other side!”

Be careful whose door you knock on… never know who is on the other side! ⚱️ https://t.co/HKdq2bvx6J — Undertaker (@undertaker) September 7, 2021



