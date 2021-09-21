“How about just enjoy the match” – Kofi Kingston responds to criticism for New Day vs Bloodline taking place too early

Kofi Kingston responds to criticism for New Day vs Bloodline taking place too early. These two are the most dominant factions in the WWE right now.

Roman Reigns has SmackDown on lock since his return to the Blue brand last summer. Big E on the other hand, recently cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to climb upon the mountain on Monday Night RAW and reunite with his New Day brethren Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

The Bloodline (Reigns and his cousins The Usos) have been towering over the rest of the SmackDown roster but they may have finally met their match in the newly reunited New Day. The two will face each other on RAW tonight however, fans are not pleased with the WWE for giving the match away for free when they could have saved it for Survivor Series.

Kofi Kingston responds to criticism for New Day vs Bloodline taking place too early

New Day talisman Kofi Kingston spoke with Sportskeeda’s Rick Ucchino who asked him if he’s surprised the six-man match is happening so soon. In replay, Kingston advocated for the fans to be patient and enjoy the story that was being told to them.

“Oh, nothing surprises me. I think the great thing about WWE is that you don’t know what’s going on. I think a lot of people get upset when they can’t predict what’s happening, you know? You want to talk about how to build a show. How about just enjoy the match you’re about to get sooner than later?”

“You don’t know what’s gonna happen at Survivor Series. We might do it again and do it even better! The way that we do things is we work towards a great product in terms of telling the story. So sit back and relax and enjoy the story that’s being told to you.”

Tonight’s WWE RAW, which will be headlined by The New Day (Kingston, Xavier Woods and WWE Champion Big E) and The Bloodline (SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns).



