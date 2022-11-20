Seth Rollins Once Revealed the Original Plans WWE Had for the Shield Break-Up

Pro wrestling and factions go hand in hand, and over the years, WWE fans have seen the rise and fall of many legendary stables. One such group called The Shield made its debut in the same month ten years ago. The faction formed by Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Dean Ambrose dominated the WWE locker room until it disbanded in June 2014. However, according to Rollins, WWE wanted The Shield to break up sooner than that.

Last year, The Visionary made an appearance on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions. During the show, the current US Champion shed light on the original break-up plans WWE had for the legendary faction.

Seth Rollins revealed when did WWE want The Shield to break up

The 2012 Survivor Series saw The Shield making its debut during the Triple Threat Match between John Cena, Ryback, and CM Punk. During the early days, the group was a heel, but with time, fans started to like them. However, almost two years later, WWE management had planned to split the group.

Speaking on the Broken Skull Sessions, Seth Rollins disclosed the actual plans about how The Shield was supposed to break up. He stated that the management wanted to split the group between December 2013 and January 2014.

The Visionary said there were plans for Dean Ambrose versus Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 30. Seth noted he was left out and probably would have played the role of a special referee.

However, The Visionary further added that they took the matter to Triple H and disbanded the idea. He stated:

“They [WWE] wanted to break us [The Shield] up back in January [2014], maybe December [2014]. They wanted to go to [Dean] Ambrose and Roman [Reigns] at WrestleMania 30… We went to Hunter [Triple H], we talked about it, we ended up hashing it out…”

According to The Visionary, the idea of The Shield breaking up then was not okay because they had just turned babyfaces. They wanted a whole run as face superstars and also felt there was a lot of merch money on the table.

Eventually, The Shield faced The Outlaws at the 2014 WrestleMania, and after that, they feuded with the Evolution.

That iconic moment when The Architect turned against his Shield brothers

Although The Shield managed to avoid the break-up plans in 2013, the moment eventually happened on the June 2, 2014, episode of RAW. Amid their intense rivalry with Evolution, Seth Rollins became the one who betrayed his brothers.

During the episode, when The Shield was cutting a promo, Evolution showed up and revealed their Plan B. Out of nowhere, The Architect, who had a steel chair in his hand, attacked Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose.

Nevertheless, the segment ended up becoming one of the shocking moments of WWE’s PG era. However, after parting ways, all three became the top names in pro wrestling. Currently, Roman and Rollins are dominating WWE, and Dean Ambrose, a.k.a Jon Moxley, is a 3-time AEW champion.

