“He’s just doing the Ric Flair stuff where everybody’s going to laugh about it” – Tommy Dreamer suspended by Impact Wrestling for defending Ric Flair on Dark Side of the Ring

Tommy Dreamer suspended by Impact Wrestling for defending Ric Flair on the recent episode of Dark Side of the Ring focusing on the ‘Plane Ride from Hell’.

Ric Flair has caught flak for his actions during the infamous plane ride from hell back on May 5, 2002. The episode included a story on Flair’s misdemeanors and the eventual lawsuit that was filed against him. While many called Flair out his behavior, Tommy Dreamer, who also appeared in the episode, brushed it off as a joke.

Dreamer appeared to make light of the situation and saying it was just Flair being Flair.

“He could move his hips, twirl it and so his well-endowed penis spins around like a helicopter. So, hey, he’s the Nature Boy for a reason, he’s got a hammer on him. Ric Flair’s not going to try to impose by force any sexual stuff onto anybody. He’s just flaunting, styling and profiling, doing the Ric Flair stuff where everybody’s going to laugh about it. But obviously, someone took offence to it.”

Heidi Doyle, one of the two flight attendants involved in the afformentioned incident, suggested that money can silence victims. It was noted that her husband urged her to take the payout because he didn’t want the story to be made public. To which Dreamer responded by saying:

“If that’s how she felt, maybe she should have not taken a payout and went to the fullest extend of the law to then truly put this heinous person in jail. My opinion.”

Tommy Dreamer suspended by Impact Wrestling for defending Ric Flair on Dark Side of the Ring

According to a report from PW Insider, Anthem Chief Corporate Officer and Impact President Ed Nordholm issued an e-mail to the Impact roster and staff today to announce that Tommy Dreamer has been suspended indefinitely moving forward.

Nordholm stated that the company was aware of Dreamer’s DSOTR comments. He said that they were “out of line with our core values” as a company. He added that Dreamer was “asked to leave effective immediately” from Nashville, and he is now suspended. Nordholm also stated that if anyone has questions on the matter then they can contact Gail Kim, Scott D’Amore or himself.

Dreamer has been working on-air and behind-the-scenes roles with the company since returning in 2018. There is no word on how this will impact his future with the company,

