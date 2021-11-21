“It Wasn’t Because Of Vince McMahon!” – WWE Hall of Famer says Vince McMahon was not the reason for him leaving the company

WWE Hall of Famer says Vince McMahon was not the reason for him leaving the company. He also ruled out AEW as his next possible destination.

Ric Flair recently posted a picture of himself and CM Punk on social media. He seemed to hint at an interest in working for Tony Khan when he jokingly captioned the picture:

“Never Forget This Moment… We Can Make History Again Brother! If You Want A Rating, Let Us Talk For 10 Minutes!”

Many in the comments section called Flair out for fishing for a job through the post. However, Flair has since clarified that he has no interest in joining AEW after having just left WWE. He also explained that both events have nothing to do with their respective owners.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair says Vince McMahon was not the reason for him leaving the company

Flair wrote:

“Just Having Fun And Sharing Memories Does Not Imply I’m Looking For A Job! I Left One Great Company & It Wasn’t Because Of @VinceMcMahon ! And I’m Not Going To Work For Another Great One, And It’s Not Because Of @TonyKhan ! It’s As Simple As That.”

His tweet comes just days after he accused the WWE of erasing his legacy. He revealed that he had demanded the WWE to return his NWA and WWE World title belts only for the promotion to turn a deaf ear to him.

“Speaking Of Legacies, @WWE Has Decided To Erase Mine. That’s All Good, However, These Two Belts Are My Legacy, And I’d Like Them Returned! I’ve Asked Twice, Apparently Falling On Deaf Ears! I’m Assuming That Next Week On @FlairUncensored I’ll Have To Explain In Detail! WOOOOO!”

The WWE replaced Rif Flair with the Ultimate Warrior in their opening package following the outburst from the Dark Side of the Ring episode focussing on the Plane Ride from Hell episode.

