“It would be just a dream match” – WWE Superstar dreams of face Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania

A popular Superstar of WWE has recently revealed his dream opponents whom he would like to wrestle. The Superstar revealed that he would like to face his kayfabe brother as one of his opponents. Further, he also said that he would like to step into the ring with Shawn Michaels at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The RAW Superstar has been currently feuding against former Universal Champion Kevin Owens over the past few months and has gotten hugely popular with the WWE Universe.

The Superstar of WWE who dreams to face The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels at the event of WrestleMania is none other than Ezekiel. In a recent interview with KTALnews, Ezekiel said that Michaels has always been his favourite wrestler, and facing him at WrestleMania would be a dream come true.

Before this, the wrestler also said that he would like to go one-on-one with his brother, Elias. Ezekiel further said that it would be a dream match to face his brother at WrestleMania, in front of the world.

“There’s a couple, one, I would love to go one-on-one with my brother [Elias]. I think it would be just a dream match, me and him, at WrestleMania, in front of the world. That would be incredible. On top of that though, I got to say, Shawn Michaels was always my favourite wrestler. The Heartbreak Kid, so that is a dream match for sure,” said Ezekiel.

With respect to Shawn Michaels, the NXT 2.0 star Cameron Grimes recently spoke about the influence of The HeartBreak Kid in WWE. Alongside Shawn Michaels, Cameron Grimes also added the name of Triple H. Grimes said that the two veterans have been highly influential behind the scenes in the company. In an interview with SportsKeeda, Grimes said that learning from the two former D-Generation X members has been a great experience.

Grimes further went on to say that the minds he has been able to work through have been incredible. And that is what gets him through this business. “I have learned from the greatest. I have worked under so many of the greatest. Now I’m under Shawn Michaels and Triple H. The minds I have been able to work through have been incredible and that’s what gets you through this business. It’s your mind,” said the wrestler.