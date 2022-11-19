“It’d Be Like DC versus Marvel” – Chris Jericho Discusses A Possible Crossover Between WWE and AEW

WWE stood as the biggest pro wrestling promotion in the world for more than two decades. The last time it faced a tough challenge was in the late 90s when WCW was at its prime. However, since AEW made its debut in 2019, things have changed. Wrestling fans not only see both companies as competitors but also want to see them putting a show together. Well, the current ROH champion Chris Jericho has expressed his thoughts on a future crossover between WWE and AEW.

Recently, The Demo God appeared on Howie Mandel Does Stuff where he discussed his legendary in-ring career. Jericho, who has spent a decent time in both promotions, also talked about the famous question. The AEW superstar explained whether the two companies will ever collaborate.

Chris Jericho likes the idea but feels WWE and AEW will never crossover

Speaking on the show, the one-time AEW champion stated WWE had a monopoly on the sport for many years. Though The Demo God believes having competition is always great. Jericho then asserted that just because AEW is in wrestling, they are seen as a competition.

However, the AEW superstar claimed his company does not see things that way. Chris Jericho believes both WWE and AEW are doing their own stuff and are successful. The former AEW champion also talked about a potential crossover between the two companies.

Chris Jericho stated every wrestling fan dreams to see a collaboration between WWE and AEW. In fact, he asserted that it would be just like DC versus Marvel. However, the former WWE superstar wasn’t sure if that could ever happen. Though he did mention how AEW is doing crossovers within its little universe. He stated:

“That’s always a wrestling fan’s dream. It’d be like DC versus Marvel; it’s probably not going to happen. Now, within our own little universes, we have crossovers with other companies in other countries, but WWE and AEW? No crossover.”

The Demo God is the key reason Tony Khan is still in the race with WWE

Before AEW, many promotions tried to overpower WWE but ended up getting shut down in the end. Be it WCW, ECW, or TNA, none of the companies could dethrone the world’s biggest wrestling promotion. However, since the emergence of AEW, everyone has seen that as an alternative to WWE.

Most importantly, former WWE stars who signed with Tony Khan’s company right from the start carried it on their shoulders. One of those names was Chris Jericho, who became the first-ever AEW World Champion. He also formed a faction called the Jericho Appreciation Society and in that way, he helped young talents to grow.

Well, the job of overpowering WWE is still far from being done. Probably, that was one reason why Jericho extended his deal with AEW recently. The ex-WWE star will be helping Tony Khan to take AEW to new heights as his new contract goes all the way through 2025.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.