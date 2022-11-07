Chris Jericho Reacts To Braun Strowman Mocking ‘Flippy Flipper’ Wrestlers

This year’s Crown Jewel event saw the Battle of the Giants where Braun Strowman faced Omos in a singles match. In a short but hard-hitting match, Strowman defeated his 416-pound opponent. However, after the match, the Monster of all Monsters made a bizarre Tweet that has not been received very generously. In fact, former WWE superstar and the current ROH Champion, Chris Jericho, also responded to the Twitter post of Braun Strowman.

Following his victory over Omos, Braun Strowman took to his Twitter handle and expressed his feeling about the match. The Monster among Men used the opportunity and patted himself and the Nigerian Giant for their Saudi match.

Tagging Omos in the Tweet, Strowman sarcastically stated that their match received a 47-star rating. He also mocked the wrestlers with acrobatic style saying nobody cares about these floppy floppers.

“I used to bag groceries” – Chris Jericho responds to Braun Strowman

Considering the hashtags, the Monster of all Monsters used, it appears he believes bigger wrestlers are better than small ones. In his post, Braun Strowman in a way implied that bigger wrestlers get easily noticed at the airport.

However, AEW superstar Chris Jericho also took to his Twitter handle and gave his opinion about Strowman’s post. Although the current ROH champion did not say much, he did indicate that there’s nothing wrong with being a ‘Flippy Flipper’ wrestler. Jericho simply wrote that he also used to bag groceries.

I used to bag groceries. https://t.co/ctgAVba252 — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) November 6, 2022

Not just him, WWE superstar Ricochet also jumped into the conversation and supported Jericho’s statement. The former US champion wrote “Me Too” in the comment section.

As of now, Braun Strowman has not responded to Chris Jericho’s Tweet. However, it will be interesting to see how he reacts. Though right now, he will be enjoying his victory over the 7′ 3″ 416 lbs Nigerian Giant.

Braun Strowman defeated Omos with his Running Powerslam

Well, many might not agree with what Strowman stated, but he did get a huge crowd reaction at Crown Jewel. The match started with both giants testing each other’s strength with a Greko-Roman lock-up. As the match proceeded, Omos took control and barely allowed Strowman to get a moment.

Although the Nigerian Giant dominated most of the time, it was Barun Strowman who won the Battle of the Giants. During the ending moments, Omos tried to deliver a corner splash. But Strowman evaded that and replied with a Powerslam to get the win.

Hard work pays off!!!!! #ThankYou pic.twitter.com/f6QrZoIQua — The Monster of all Monsters (@Adamscherr99) November 6, 2022

Nevertheless, now that The Monster of all Monsters has conquered the Nigerian Giant, let’s see who will be his next opponent. Though the current booking suggests WWE has some big plans for Braun Strowman in the future.

