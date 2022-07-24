“It’s really not illegal” – Chris Jericho breaks silence about the allegations faced by Vince McMahon

AEW Superstar Chris Jericho has come out in support of Vince McMahon. Chris Jericho breaks silence about the allegations faced by McMahon.

The former WWE Superstar, Chris Jericho has opened up about the ex-CEO of his formerly associated company, WWE. Speaking on the True Geordie podcast, Chris opened up about the matter of the hush money allegations that is been faced by Vince. During the discussion, Jericho was asked if he was surprised to hear about the Vince McMahon hush money allegations.

Answering the same the AEW wrestler said that he did not find it surprising enough and in defence of Vince said that whatever he did is not illegal. Chris further said that people always want to jump on it but there is still always an undertone of ‘it’s wrestling.

Stating that the situation is unlike in Hollywood, Chris said that Vince had a mutual acknowledgement of the affair He also added that the former Boss of WWE paid the lady to say nothing and she received the money. Speaking about his relationship with the former WWE wrestler said that he knows Vince very well and it sucks that it happened and also sucks that Vince did it. Jericho also said that he does not feel anything is going to happen out of it.

Chris Jericho breaks silence about the allegations faced by Vince McMahon

Speaking about the situation Vince is in Chris said that it will come and go. Further, the wrestler also said that he does not find anything illegal in what Vince McMahon did. He also said that it should not be something that should put the former Boss of WWE in trouble. Predicting the future of the situation Chris said that the situation should not matter in the long run. He also added that in the span of six months it will be proved that either the wrestler’s opinion is either right or wrong.

“That’s Vince McMahon. I think it’ll come and go. Is it morally right? Absolutely not. Is it illegal? No. Is it something that is going to get him into real trouble? I don’t think so. Once again, unfortunately, ‘Oh, it’s just Vince McMahon, it’s just wrestling, of course, he’s going to do that.’ Those things come and go, they happen, it’s too bad, but I really think it doesn’t matter in the long run. Six months from now, I’ll either be right or I’ll be wrong.”