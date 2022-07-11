“That was like the first message that resonated with me” – Austin Theory remembers the first piece of advice he received from Vince McMahon

The current United States Champion Austin Theory remembers the first piece of advice he received from Vince McMahon before the match.

The 24-year-old sensation of WWE, Austin Theory has made quite a name for himself in the company of WWE. The sensational wrestler has been able to gain appreciation from various legends of WWE. Be it his idol John Cena or be the former CEO of WWE, Vince McMahon. The wrestler has been successful in gaining appreciation from the legends.

Currently, the 24-year-old wrestler is all set to feud with Bobby Lashley. The latter has set his eyes on the US title. Being a fan of John Cena, Theory never shies away from throwing challenges at his idol. In the recent past, the wrestler has challenged John Cena on social media considering the latter’s return for his 20th-anniversary celebrations with the company.

In the November of last year, during the promotions of WWE legend Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s movie ‘Red Notice’ Theory stole a Cleopatra egg from the office of Vince McMahon, the then CEO of WWE. Later the Superstar admitted the stealing. As a part of this, he was rewarded with a WWE title match against then-champion, Big E. Since then, the former CEO of WWE has taken the youngest US Champion under his wing.

Austin Theory remembers the first advice he received from Vince McMahon

Recently, Austin Theory appeared on the recent edition of the Out of Character podcast. The podcast us been hosted by Ryan Satin. On the show, the youngest US Champion remembered the first piece of advice he received from the then WWE Chief. The theory also said that the advice given by Vince resonated with him before he was to perform.

Theory remembered that he was standing in the mirror before he went out to perform. And that is when Vince walked in. Theory remembered the advice he received from Vince. Austin said that McMahon told him to out there and be confident like he always is. Theory said that it was the first thing he heard from Vince right before he went on to perform.

“I remember standing right at the mirror at [The Gorilla Position], which is right before you go out, and Mr McMahon was walking up to go into Gorilla and he told me, ‘Go out there and be confident like I know you are.’

I remember that was like the first message that resonated with me,” Theory said. “And this was since we had that meeting, which was probably maybe a few weeks before, so this was the first thing I was hearing right before I was gonna perform.”