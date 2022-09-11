“John Cena With a Beard Is Very Strange” – Fans React to John Cena’s Whole New Look on Twitter

John Cena reveals his whole new bearded look on Twitter. Some fans miss the clean-shaven John Cena.

John Cena is that fixture in the world of pro wrestling that has arguably the biggest fan base across the globe. Besides being an exceptional entertainer in the ring, Cena is known for being charitable and a humanitarian.

The sixteen-time WWE Champion has now ventured into the field of acting following the footstep of his on-screen rivals and real-life friend Dwane “The Rock” Johnson. It’s no surprise that John Cena is one of the hardest workers in WWE. Cena has now channeled that ability into acting and is now having a great career.

#TheLounge reopened yesterday at @TotalWine. Conversations were had, laughs were shared, and it was good #OldFashioned fun for all! Cannot wait to welcome more to our @ThomasAshbourne experience soon! 🥃 pic.twitter.com/lSLAqOTwNQ — John Cena (@JohnCena) September 9, 2022

The actor of “Peacemaker” recently took to Twitter sporting a whole new look. At the reopening of The Lounge of Total Wine, Cena was seen with facial hair. His new look could be for an upcoming movie or TV show. Cena has never been seen rocking a goatee previously. Wrestling fans only remember the clean-shaven babyface superstar leading millions of his followers to “Rise Above Hate”.

John Cena’s last appearance on WWE programming was in July when he was back to celebrate his 20th anniversary with the company on Raw. He was then involved in a segment with the winner of MITB contract holder Austin Theory. The duo is expected to face each other at the grandest stage, WrestleMania 2023. Speaking to CBS Sports, Austin Theory said that he is “pretty confident” that their showdown will take place at next year’s WrestleMania.

Fans react to John Cena’s new look

John Cena’s bearded look has gotten quite the reaction from wrestling fans on Twitter. As noted, Cena had never rocked a beard during his run in the WWE. Seeing the leader of The Cenation in a beard is a rare sight. Cena is known for wearing his colors proudly. With his new avatar in effect, the only question now is whether he’ll choose to keep the beard on his in-ring return or ditch it.

When your barber can’t see you pic.twitter.com/FWGDvojDkR — WWE Memes (@WWEMeme) May 12, 2018

John Cena with a beard is very strange… pic.twitter.com/dTMN0mWGSl — Real-EST 🚀 (@WWEREALEST) September 9, 2022

For the first time in the history, John Cena with beard 💪 pic.twitter.com/mtcTb3r0DJ — John Cena Fans (@Cenafran4ever) May 7, 2018

Why does it fe so weird seeing John Cena with a beard like 😭😭😭 I always remembered this dude being clean shaven pic.twitter.com/zHliDK3JL4 — Mario 🔜 SPLATOON 3 (@EpicMarioYT) September 10, 2022

John cena with a beard. That’s new to me 😭 pic.twitter.com/lqbwZAwRoY — Abs (@AbhishekPW) September 9, 2022

Having a full beard would make John Cena look even more Boston than he already does https://t.co/JEsI53o1aR — Jack is meh (@donutdojo) September 9, 2022

