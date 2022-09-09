FOX Wanted CM Punk to Return to WWE Last Year and Even Offered to Pay His Contract but Were Rejected by Vince McMahon

Before CM Punk made it to AEW, FOX tried to push his return to WWE by offering to pay a portion of his potential contract.

Yet again, CM Punk has gained notoriety for being a line stepper everywhere he goes. In case you didn’t know what happened during a recent post-show press conference, The Chicago Native went ballistic while addressing the rumors that he pulled strings to remove Colt Cabana from the AEW roster.

Punk vilified The Elite for mongering false stories about him. He then proceeded to take digs at “Hangman” Adam Page. When Punk left the media scrum for backstage, a brawl ensued.

CM Punk just went off at the #AEWAllOut Media Scrum pic.twitter.com/QaNjTlJjUq — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) September 5, 2022

His actions have shaken the world of wrestling. Punk’s home stretch in WWE was also not very fruitful for either side as he certainly didn’t leave on good terms. According to Wrestling Observer, before the Second City Saint was signed to AEW, FOX was requesting WWE to promote Punk’s return to the company.

FOX seemingly went to great lengths to convince the company so much that they even offered to pay a share of The Straight Edge superstar’s potential WWE contract. However, the offer was rejected for several other reasons that were related to Punk’s demeanor.

FOX, which is the home of SmackDown, has had an affinity with CM Punk since he worked on WWE Backstage which explains why FOX was palpably trying to push Punk.

AEW roster wants CM Punk gone for good

According to a recent report from The Wrestling Observer, AEW wrestlers want to see no more from The former AEW Champion considering his actions backstage after the presser.

Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer stated that Punk’s rants at the media scrum were premeditated. Dave even pointed out that the EVPs with Adam Page’s contribution to the business have been instrumental in AEW’s success, unlike Punk’s contribution to the business.

Without hesitation, Meltzer claimed that people like Punk are not “good for business” and the guys in the back do not want him there. Punk has been divisive in rubbing people the wrong way and likes to throw his weight around in the locker room.

CM Punk has been forced to relinquish his title following the incident and a torn tricep injury. Stay tuned to learn what the future holds for “The Best In The World” with the world against him.

Click here for related news.