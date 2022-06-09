“He has no heart for this business” – WWE legend brutally buried Goldberg during first edition of Tough Enough 2001

WWE legend had some harsh words for Goldberg on the first edition of Tough Enough all the way back in 2001.

Although pro wrestling is scripted, it is undoubtedly one of the most difficult jobs on the planet. The wrestlers are on a travel schedule 365 days a year that requires them to move from arenas to arenas in different states and sometimes even countries.

As a pro wrestler, it is onerous to stay in shape during their travels and balance between personal and professional life. Triple H best explained once in 2001 on the first edition of the show Tough Enough that “professional wrestling is not an easy business”.

Triple H was brought to the show to lecture the contestants and teach the nuances of pro wrestling. Apart from showing the ropes, “The Game” imparted a great deal of knowledge and skills to aspiring wrestlers.

The Tough Enough 2001 class of contestants consisted of future superstars like Maven, Josh Matthews, and Nidia Guenard. At one point in time, a hopeful wrestler was asked who his favorite WWE superstar was to which he said, Goldberg.

Goldberg back then was a huge figure that was recently signed to the company. However, “The Cerebral Assasin” did not take kindly to the choice made by the hopeful wrestler. The aspirant was given a rap on the knuckle for idolizing a guy who Triple H believes never had to earn anything in the business.

Triple H claimed that Goldberg was someone who had only been a year in the company, got things handed to him because of his impressive size, and that he couldn’t have a match longer than four minutes. These remarks from the wrestling legend were enough for people to impugn Goldberg’s legacy.

“If your biggest idol is a guy that’s been in the business for about a year. He got everything handed to him, can’t have a match longer than four minutes, has not wrestled for more than three months straight, because every three months he’s got a hangnail, got a toothache, got a tummy ache and he has to take time off, then where does that mentally put that person?”

The Game further took shots at Goldberg for not having the heart and passion for the business.

“It is about being just a big jacked-up guy that stands in the ring, is fed a bunch of guys that really don’t know what they’re doing to mow over. He abuses that. What does it say about somebody that has no heart for what we do? No guts, no heart.”

Are Triple H and Goldberg friends in real life?

Despite having their differences in the past, the duo was finally seen on WWE cameras together having a great time after Goldberg’s Wrestlemania 33 match. Their feud in 2003 was disappointing because of the friction between the two men. However, with Goldberg’s return in 2016, Triple H helped Bill have a great stint in the WWE.