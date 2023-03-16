HomeSearch

Lifelong Lakers Fan, Roman Reigns, Had a Heartbreaking Reaction After He Found Out About Tragic Death of Kobe Bryant at Royal Rumble 2020

Rishabh Singh
|Published 16/03/2023

Roman Reigns Kobe Bryant

Roman Reigns and Kobe Bryant
Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Kobe Bryant died on January 26, 2020. His passing left a void in the world of sports that cannot be filled. The world mourned the tragic passing of the NBA legend and his daughter, Gianna. The 18-time All-Star lost his life in a helicopter crash. When WWE star Roman Reigns, a lifelong Lakers fan, caught wind of his death, he was left heartbroken. At the time, The Tribal Chief was gearing up for Sunday’s Royal Rumble PPV.

As a father himself, Roman Reigns felt the pain that Kobe’s grieving family was going through. Kobe’s death hit Roman Reigns so hard that he went home and did what every dad did in the wake of the incident. After his grueling Falls Count Anywhere match against Baron Corbin, Roman Reigns headed back home and spent much-needed time with his daughter, Joelle. 

Roman Reigns reveals what he did after Royal Rumble 2020 in the wake of Kobe Bryant’s death

In an interview with L.A. Times Sports, Roman Reigns revealed that the first thing he did after learning about the death of Kobe Bryant when he got home was embraced his daughter.

Roman Reigns stated that he was left heartbroken and sent his heartfelt condolences to the lamenting family of Kobe Bryant. He added that he hugged his daughter for five minutes while being in tears the whole time. 

“The first thing I did when I got home from the Rumble was I went in and hugged my daughter. She had no clue. But I hugged her for three, four, five minutes and was teared up the whole time.”

Roman Reigns further urged his viewers to let their families know that they are loved. The Bloodline leader also encouraged his fans to learn to “forget” and “forgive” as life is too short and unpredictable to hold grudges. 

Kobe Bryant’s handprints and footprints are on display at TCL Chinese Theatre

Without a doubt, Kobe Bryant was the GOAT of basketball of his generation. To commemorate his storied career, his handprints, and footprints were put on display at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Wednesday.

Bryant imprinted his hands and feet in cement at the theatre in 2011. He was also the first-ever sports athlete to do it. His eldest daughter, Natalia, gave a sincere speech at the event. 

“It is only fitting that my dad, Kobe Bryant, is the very first athlete to get their hand and footprint displayed here in the city of Los Angeles,” said Bryant’s eldest daughter, Natalia, during a speech. “This day symbolizes the impact that he has had on a city that he loved and cared for so deeply.”

