Logan Paul Makes It On The Top Of The List Of Superstars That The Fans Want To See Get Fired From WWE

Logan Paul has had a remarkable run in WWE so far. Although Paul has suffered more losses, he has faced WWE’s top talents as a rookie. Last year, Paul headlined Crown Jewel against Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. The 29-year-old star raised many eyebrows with his stellar performance, even though he was on the losing side. At WrestleMania 39, Paul went head-to-head with another top-tier talent, Seth Rollins. Despite proving his worth in WWE, fans still want him fired, as #FireLoganPaul trends on Twitter.

The YouTuber turned wrestler recently re-signed with WWE for another three years. He is also rumored to have a title run very soon. It’s no secret that Triple H is fond of Logan Paul. Aside from being a social media sensation, Paul is a gifted athlete.

His athleticism coupled with his star power is a great recipe for a main-event star. However, the WWE Universe harbors a different opinion of Logan Paul.

The WWE Universe wants Logan Paul fired

#FireLoganPaul trend stemmed from a picture posted by the Twitter handle, BlxckmassDesign. The picture was divided into three sections. Section one featured a set of wrestlers and the fans were asked to choose who deserves a WWE Championship run.

Similarly, another section featured wrestlers who are not in WWE and the fans were invited to opine on who would be a good fit for WWE. The third section was titled “Fire One Wrestler”. Fans had the option to choose between Austin Theory, Braun Strowman, Logan Paul, Kevin Owens, and Finn Balor.

While some fans want Braun Strowman and Austin Theory gone, most of them want to see Logan Paul sent packing. Despite having a very strong star power, Logan Paul is not admired by wrestling fans.

Make no mistake, Paul is undoubtedly a talented wrestler. While the response is making a lot of noise, it isn’t a cause for concern. Paul is still going to further his career in WWE despite his haters.

Logan Paul says he would not have signed with WWE if he wasn’t viewed as a potential WWE title holder

While speaking with ESPN, Logan Paul expressed his excitement about renewing his deal with WWE. The Maverick also revealed that he would not have re-signed if WWE did not believe he could be a champion someday.

At the rate he is going, it’s just a matter of time before he would have a title around his waist. It remains to be seen how soon the WWE management makes it happen.

How long until Logan Paul is WWE Champion? pic.twitter.com/HRnJAmo3mB — Just Talk Wrestling (@JustTalkWrestle) June 30, 2022

I wouldn’t have signed this contract if I didn’t think that I was capable of getting a WWE belt. I think it’d be the coolest thing ever. I’d love to have it on my résumé, and I’d love to show every kid around the world who watches WWE that you can achieve anything.

