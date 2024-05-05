Patrick Mahomes Mocks Ronaldo Fanboy IShowSpeed While Playing Soccer

From hosting charity events to appearing on podcasts, Patrick Mahomes is making perfect use of his offseason. However, an unusual pairing has turned heads lately as Mahomes was recently spotted attending several events and podcasts alongside popular YouTuber IShowSpeed. In fact, the two even found themselves facing off in an unexpected showdown before the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback teased Speed for being a Ronaldo fan.

Mahomes and IShowSpeed started their spirited exchange on Logan Paul’s IMPAULISVE podcast. However, their rivalry reached its peak when Mahomes took on Speed in a best-of-3 penalty shootout during a soccer match. With his signature accuracy, Mahomes managed to slot one past Speed’s outstretched hand as he lay on the ground looking helplessly at Mahomes. While this prompted a cheeky celebration, the ruling Super Bowl champion didn’t shy away from teasing his opponent, quipping,

“That’s your Ronaldo, right?”

IShowSpeed, a dedicated Cristiano Ronaldo fan, was left frustrated by the playful dig. Still, he responded with a resigned “Really?” in good humor.

Meanwhile, fans couldn’t help but react to Mahomes’ gameplay, with many praising his competitive spirit and sense of humor. From admiration for Mahomes’ skills to amusement at Speed’s reaction, social media buzzed with comments on the unexpected pairing.

Mahomes and Speed form a perfect blend of media and sports, bringing more than just humor to fans. With their unexpected collaborations, one thing’s for sure- there’s never a dull moment when these two get together. In another instance, the two hit the field once again, but this time at Patrick Mahomes’ den.

Patrick Mahomes and IShowSpeed Hit The Football Field for Fun

In another fun-filled outing, Patrick Mahomes and IShowSpeed teamed up at Mahomes’ home turf in Kansas City. Their playful exchange began against the backdrop of Mahomes’ impressive trophy cabinet, a fitting place for their friendly rivalry.

Speed, ever the athlete, wasted no time demonstrating his agility and skill on the field. However, he planned his next steps against Mahomes in the most interesting way exclaiming-

“I’m gonna come over, right-left-right. Two steps and a stutter step, okay? ‘Siuuu’ real quick [Ronaldo’s trademark celebration], and I’m gonna bark.”

With Mahomes cheering him on, Speed effortlessly executed his signature moves, including a playful bark and a Ronaldo-inspired celebration, much to Mahomes’ amusement.

During their collaboration, Speed humorously reminded Mahomes of his impressive 40-yard dash time of 4.4 seconds, teasing him about being just a step slower on the field. Moreover, Speed’s natural athleticism shone through as he caught passes effortlessly from the Chiefs quarterback.

Still, the most surprising revelation came from Speed himself, who disclosed that he was once a highly sought-after five-star football recruit. With offers from top programs like Ohio State and USC, Speed had the opportunity to pursue a career in college football. Yet, he ultimately chose to pursue his passion for content creation, turning down the chance to play football at the collegiate level.

Despite his decision to take a different path, Speed’s undeniable talent and competitive spirit were on full display as he shared the field with a player as incredible as Patrick Mahomes.