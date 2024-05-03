mobile app bar

“I Used to Be a Five-Star Football College Recruit”: IShowSpeed Flexes His College Football Offers to Patrick Mahomes

Aniket Srivastava
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
“I Used To Be a Five Star Football College Recruit”: IShowSpeed Flexes His College Football Offers To Patrick Mahomes

IShowSpeed and Patrick Mahomes, Credits: Instagram @ishowspeed (L), USA Today Sports (R)

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and famous YouTuber IShowSpeed have been causing a stir in the sports world following their surprise appearance on Monday Night Raw alongside Logan Paul. Continuing the excitement, Speed and Mahomes once again joined Logan Paul on his podcast for an interesting chat.

The recent episode of Paul’s podcast “Impaulsive” was shot in Mahomes’ home in Kansas City. The interview took place against the backdrop of Patrick’s trophy cabinet, where his collection of Super Bowl trophies shone brightly alongside his other NFL achievements.

View on Website

Although nobody in the room doubted Patrick Mahomes’ football prowess, Speed was eager to point out that he was faster than Mahomes. IShowSpeed recently lived up to his name after he ran a 40-yard dash in just 4.4 seconds, giving solid competition to several NFL players.

Mahomes who ran a 4.80 40-yard dash seven years back, accepted that Speed might be faster than him, but explained he is “one step faster than the defenders” who want to tackle him during a game. But, Speed playfully reminded him how he was still faster than the Chiefs quarterback with pads on.

Speed aka. Darren Jason Watkins Jr. revealed that he was a five-star football recruit who had a handful of college football offers from reputed universities. He named a few programs such as Ohio State and USC who had approached him to play for them.

“All these colleges tried to get me. But I just started at YouTube but yeah, I used to be a five-star football college recruit,” Speed claimed.

However, he admitted that he rejected the opportunities to play football to focus on becoming a successful YouTuber.

IShowSpeed’s Gridiron Glory to YouTube Stardom

As the chat delved deeper, Patrick Mahomes’ curiosity peaked as he asked Speed, what position he played as a football player. Everyone in the room was eager to know, and Speed revealed he played as a wide receiver or a slot receiver. It makes sense since he’s fast for those positions, which might be why he chose the YouTube name IShowSpeed.

Speed mentioned he wasn’t just skilled in football but also played basketball and soccer in high school. Although the 19-year-old does not play sports professionally, he has become a famous YouTuber known for his entertaining gaming livestreams. With 24.2 million subscribers, he is one of the most popular YouTubers globally. However, it would have been equally entertaining to watch him play football considering how wild his reactions are.

Post Edited By:Sauvik Banerjee

About the author

Aniket Srivastava

Aniket Srivastava

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Meet Aniket Srivastava, a journalist who has been passionately covering NFL since the last two years. Graduating with a Bachelor's of Architecture degree in 2020, Aniket found a new passion in sports journalism and has published over 1500 articles. Beyond the gridiron, he once delved into the world of cricket, adding an extra layer of depth to their sports coverage. Aniket is a former multi-sport athlete, who once played soccer, cricket, badminton, and even took a swing at boxing in his high school and college days. His spirited leadership extended to guiding his school house teams in Soft Ball and Hockey. While not playing on the field anymore, Aniket brings a unique perspective to sports journalism by penning down the athletic spirit and crafting in-depth and engaging stories for readers to explore. When it comes to his favorite NFL team, Aniket's heart firmly belongs to the Buffalo Bills. He ardently follows not only NFL but also Cricket and Formula 1.

Read more from Aniket Srivastava

Share this article

Don’t miss these