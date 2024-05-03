“I Used to Be a Five-Star Football College Recruit”: IShowSpeed Flexes His College Football Offers to Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and famous YouTuber IShowSpeed have been causing a stir in the sports world following their surprise appearance on Monday Night Raw alongside Logan Paul. Continuing the excitement, Speed and Mahomes once again joined Logan Paul on his podcast for an interesting chat.

The recent episode of Paul’s podcast “Impaulsive” was shot in Mahomes’ home in Kansas City. The interview took place against the backdrop of Patrick’s trophy cabinet, where his collection of Super Bowl trophies shone brightly alongside his other NFL achievements.

Although nobody in the room doubted Patrick Mahomes’ football prowess, Speed was eager to point out that he was faster than Mahomes. IShowSpeed recently lived up to his name after he ran a 40-yard dash in just 4.4 seconds, giving solid competition to several NFL players.

Mahomes who ran a 4.80 40-yard dash seven years back, accepted that Speed might be faster than him, but explained he is “one step faster than the defenders” who want to tackle him during a game. But, Speed playfully reminded him how he was still faster than the Chiefs quarterback with pads on.

Speed aka. Darren Jason Watkins Jr. revealed that he was a five-star football recruit who had a handful of college football offers from reputed universities. He named a few programs such as Ohio State and USC who had approached him to play for them.

“All these colleges tried to get me. But I just started at YouTube but yeah, I used to be a five-star football college recruit,” Speed claimed.

However, he admitted that he rejected the opportunities to play football to focus on becoming a successful YouTuber.

IShowSpeed’s Gridiron Glory to YouTube Stardom

As the chat delved deeper, Patrick Mahomes’ curiosity peaked as he asked Speed, what position he played as a football player. Everyone in the room was eager to know, and Speed revealed he played as a wide receiver or a slot receiver. It makes sense since he’s fast for those positions, which might be why he chose the YouTube name IShowSpeed.

Speed mentioned he wasn’t just skilled in football but also played basketball and soccer in high school. Although the 19-year-old does not play sports professionally, he has become a famous YouTuber known for his entertaining gaming livestreams. With 24.2 million subscribers, he is one of the most popular YouTubers globally. However, it would have been equally entertaining to watch him play football considering how wild his reactions are.