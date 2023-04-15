Major WWE Star Reportedly in Talks for Potential Acting Roles in Famous Movie Franchises Such as Mortal Kombat

It’s not uncommon to see sports entertainers with major star powers on the silver screen. After Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson paved the way, many others followed suit. A new report states that Cody Rhodes is eyeing a role in a popular movie. Although Cody Rhodes failed to realize the American dream at WrestleMania 39, he still is a massive attraction. It makes sense that his clout in WWE has opened new doors of opportunity in Hollywood for him.

Although Rhodes may not become a bankable star like Dwayne Johnson, it is still a big deal for a pro wrestler to be featured in a movie. Aside from The Rock, only John Cena and Dave Bautista have forayed into Hollywood full tilt. The likes of The Miz, Stone Cold Steve Austin, CM Punk, and others have also landed decent roles in Hollywood.

Cody Rhodes has reportedly headed into Hollywood

Fightful Select reports that Cody Rhodes had some meetings during WrestleMania weekend. Let’s not forget, Rhodes was in the right place and at the right time as WrestleMania 39 emanated from LA.

According to the source, Rhodes is potentially linked to the Johnny Cage role in the sequel to Mortal Kombat. It’s also worth noting that the role has also caught the attention of The Miz.

In addition, there are discussions about the American Nightmare being linked to a potential role in the Legend of Zelda film. Let’s not forget, the Royal Rumble winner is no acting novice.

Before making his groundbreaking return to WWE, Rhodes made several appearances on the Sci-fi TV series, Arrow. Aside from that, Rhodes also played a role in Warehouse 13, Go Big Show, WAGS Atlanta, and of course, he had his own reality show, Rhodes to the Top.

Cody Rhodes And Brock Lesnar will headline Backlash in Puerto Rico

After Brock Lesnar flew off the handle and attacked Cody Rhodes on Raw after WrestleMania, Rhodes has been injected into a feud with the Beast Incarnate.

During the last edition of Raw, Rhodes made his way to the ring and issued a challenge to Brock Lesnar. However, Lesnar was not present in the building. The duo is slated to headline Backlash in Puerto Rico.

WWE later announced that the former WWE Champion will make his appearance next week on Raw and explain his actions. We will have to wait and see if Brock and Cody come face-to-face on Raw.

