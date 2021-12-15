“Congrats to my teammate Steph Curry, what an accomplishment!”: Tom Brady congratulates Warriors star for becoming NBA’s all time leading 3-point shooter, surpassing Ray Allen with 2,974 threes and counting

Steph Curry has finally done it. He broke Ray Allen’s long-standing three-point record and Tom Brady was right there to congratulate him on social media.

The Warriors star has been in striking distance of Allen’s record for quite some time now, but he failed to reach the mark in games against the 76ers and Pacers. Coming into tonight’s game against the Pacers, Curry needed only two 3’s to break the record, and he got it done quickly.

First, he tied up the record with this absolute bomb:

Steph Curry ties Ray Allen’s record for most career threes 🔥 Steph: 2,973 3PTS / 788 GMS

Ray: 2,973 3PTS / 1,300 GMS

Reggie: 2,560 3PTS / 1,389 GMS

Harden: 2,509 3PTS / 903 GMS pic.twitter.com/1Ys1q0L92N — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 15, 2021

And then, the record breaking one:

It’s truly a historical moment for the Warriors guard. Not too long ago, many people thought that Allen’s record was untouchable, and if someone were to break it, it definitely wasn’t going to be Steph Curry. Yet, here we stand.

Tom Brady congratulates Steph Curry after record breaking shot

If there’s one thing you should know about sports, it’s that everyone is connected all the time, especially NBA and NFL stars. Brady was eyeing Curry the whole time, and when the record was broken, he made sure to pay his respects to Curry.

Brady always makes sure to show love to NBA players, and on a night like this, when history was made, he wasn’t going to shy away. The atmosphere at MSG was electric right from the start of the game. Even though the Warriors and Knicks aren’t really rivals, and this game isn’t too important, everyone knew that the focus of the night was going to be on Curry breaking the record.

The stage was set right from the start.

After the three, Curry shared an emotional moment with both his dad, and the player he surpassed: Ray Allen. Head coach Steve Kerr gave Curry his record-breaking ball who gave it right back to his dad Dell Curry.

Steph Curry has done it!!! Really cool moments at Madison Square Garden after the Warriors star breaks the all-time 3-pt record. He shared an emotional hug with his dad, former NBA player Dell Curry. @kron4news #DubNation pic.twitter.com/Ja2f5POCJC — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) December 15, 2021

Ray Allen congratulates Stephen Curry on breaking his all-time three-point record. #NBA75 History tonight on TNT pic.twitter.com/RAIRN0vpa0 — NBA (@NBA) December 15, 2021

Steve Kerr gave Steph the ball from his record-breaking three. Steph gave it to Dell ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5NCXxFpQF7 — ESPN (@espn) December 15, 2021

The scenes in the Mecca of basketball right now are incredible, and this night will live on in NBA history. Number 2,974 will be a three pointer that Curry is sure to never forget. He now stands alone at the top of the 3-point mountain, with no active player even being close to surpassing him. The fact that Curry achieved this feat in nearly half the games Ray Allen did makes the record all the more impressive. Congrats Steph Curry, you deserve this one.

