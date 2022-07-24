When Kane and Triple H were involved in the worst WWE storyline ever in 2002

Looking back on the most obscene storyline that marred WWE’s reputation back in 2002. The story that WWE wants their fans to forget.

The year 2002 marked the end of the Attitude Era and the beginning of a whole new one, The Ruthless Aggression Era. This era gave birth to major superstars like Brock Lesnar and John Cena. However, it was also known to be one of the worst years in wrestling history because of an obscene storyline.

One of the most bizarre and downright cringe storylines that WWE has ever produced was when Triple H and Kane were involved in an angle around the murder of “Katie Vick”.

The Game Triple H accused The Big Red Machine Kane of murdering Katie Vick who was Kane’s supposed girlfriend and the sister of “sick boy” Scott Vick. Former WCW star Scott Vick was booked to ultimately face Triple H at WrestleMania XIX to avenge his sister’s death.

However, the storyline was nixed later because of its immoral connotations. WWE took it too far when Triple H donned the mask of Kane and performed necrophilia with a mannequin inside a casket. ECW legend Tommy Dreamer revealed the original outcome of the whole storyline while speaking with Fightful.

“The whole Katie Vick, narcolepsy [Necrophilia] angle, that all came about through Vince and the payoff of all that was going to be Sick Boy Scott Vick was going to wrestle Triple H at WrestleMania to avenge his sister, who was dead. That all came about when Sick Boy Scott Vick had a dark match try-out and Vince just liked the name Scott Vick because they couldn’t call him ‘Sick Boy’,” said Dreamer.

Everybody including Triple H, Bruce Prichard, and Kevin Dunn knew that there was a lot wrong with the story and requested for it to be canceled but apparently, Vince loved it.

Thankfully, the perverted storyline eventually came to an end after Kane defeated Triple H in a casket match with a little assist from the Heartbreak kid, Shawn Micheals.

Why was this the worst storyline in the history of WWE?

Without a doubt, the Katie Vick storyline was the worst work of WWE. Not only was it “non PG”, but it was also something that should not be encouraged for entertainment. Soon after the angle was played, the fans panned the entire story and forced WWE to drop it immediately.

The adverse repercussions of the storyline cost WWE financially. WWE stocks hit rock bottom valued at $7.10 in October 2002. Although WWE has tried everything in its power to extract all references to the “Katie Vick” storyline from its records, the damage done to the viewers remains indelible.