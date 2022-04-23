“Never say never” – Stone Cold’ Steve Austin discusses a potential appearance at WrestleMania 39

‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin recently spoke on BrewBound Podcast. Here Steve Austin revealed his availability for WWE WrestleMania 39.

‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin recently spoke on BrewBound Podcast. Speaking on the podcast the wrestler reflected on his return to the wrestling ring at the recently conducted event of WrestleMania 38. In the recently conducted event, Steve Austin defeated Kevin Owens in a “No Holds Barred” match. Later Stone Cold showed up to hit a Stunner on WWE Chief, Vince McMahon. On the podcast show, The Hall Of Famer also revealed his availability for WWE WrestleMania 39.

“I am 100%, I picked up a little bit of a cold the other day, but I am back home in Nevada. Saturday I was 100%. And then, of course, I went back into action on Sunday. Did a little bit of extra physicality as part of the show. It was just an exciting time for me to go back to a business that I really, really love. And you know, I never thought that I would be back in the ring,” said the wrestler.

“But there we were, headlining.” Stone Cold continued, “The main event, headlining WrestleMania for night one. It was just truly an honour to be out there. And, really excited, just like the last few times, I’ve been able to drink our beer, Broken Skull IPA out in the ring. A couple of years ago we got a lot of exposure from that. Just a real proud moment.”

With the completion of WrestleMania 38, Steve Austin has already made up his mind about the event that will be conducted the next year. Speaking about his availability in the ring the wrestler said that he might not be wrestling but he expects to be there in some capacity.

‘I am sure I am done wrestling’

“Well, for me to participate at WrestleMania 38, if you’d have told me, ‘hey man, you’re going to be part of WrestleMania 38. Not only that, you’re going to main event night one.’ I would have said, ‘you’re full of s–t, and you’re crazy.’ But there I was, in Dallas, Texas, headlining the main event on day one. So, never say never. But I would imagine within the scope of that show. That’s going to be a big show in a big-time city. And, it will be a two-night event again. So, I am sure I am done wrestling, per say. But as part of WWE, I can’t imagine that I would not be there in some capacity.”

The Hall of Famer also said that he holds a great relationship with WWE Chief Vince McMahon. Steve Austin also went on to say that he would make a return to the ring if the WWE Chairperson asks him to do so.

“I am not booking myself on the show, because I didn’t book myself on 38. That’s a Vince thing. And, I have a great relationship with him. If I get the call, I will be there,” concluded Stone Cold.

