“I’m thinking Conor McGregor or Floyd Mayweather” – Tony Khan plans to recruit two major players to AEW

Tony Khan wants to Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather to AEW. Khan’s habit of bringing in athletes from many sports is not new.

MMA fighters Jorge Masvidal, Andre Arlovski, and Junior Dos Santos from Dan Lambert’s American Top Team have already competed in the Jacksonville-based wrestling promotion. Paige VanZant, a former UFC fighter, just signed on to join the AEW women’s squad.

By joining up with Jade Cargill, NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal also appeared in an AEW ring. On March 3, 2021, they defeated Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet in Dynamite: The Crossroads.

Tony Khan told ESPN’s Marc Raimondi that he’d want to bring in Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. According to the CEO, the two are the biggest stars and draw simultaneously.

“I’m not as familiar with MMA box office as the wrestling box office. I’m thinking Conor McGregor or Floyd Mayweather, probably, are the two biggest draws, I think. I don’t know for sure. I’d probably say one of those two. They’re both huge stars,” Khan said.

4 years ago today, Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather happened pic.twitter.com/vtptHyuyOf — Sobervated Conor 🥃 (Fan of Conor McGregor) (@SobervatedConor) August 26, 2021

On August 26, 2017, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, the two boxers competed in a boxing match dubbed “The Biggest Fight in Combat Sports History.” Mayweather Jr. won by technical knockout, extending his perfect record to 50-0.

Mike Tyson, the legendary boxer, has previously appeared in AEW

Mike Tyson made his professional wrestling comeback on May 23, 2020, when he assisted Cody in winning the TNT Championship at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. On May 27, he faced Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle and Vitor Belfort and Henry Cejudo on Dynamite.

The Baddest Man on the Planet returned last year to help Jericho and his group confront The Pinnacle. He was also the special guest enforcer for Jericho and Dax Harwood’s match on Dynamite’s April 14, 2021 program.

Khan is hoping to pique the interest of wrestling and other sports fans in his firm. It remains to be seen whether the CEO can strike a deal to bring in two of today’s top names in combat sports.

