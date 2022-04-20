“Of course, Dana, it’s fake” – When Brock Lesnar lashed out at UFC Boss Dana White for calling WWE Fake

Speaking to ESPN’s SportsCenter, Brock Lesnar lashed out at UFC Boss Dana White over his ‘Fake’ comment on WWE.

Brock Lesnar has enjoyed tremendous success in both the arenas of the sport. Be it, WWE or UFC, the wrestler has had an upper hand in both of them. The wrestler owns an immense fan following in WWE as well as in the arena of UFC.

‘The Beast Incarnate’ has won the world heavyweight championship in WWE and the heavyweight title in UFC. In an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter, the wrestler gave his opinions about the experience in both the sports.

Also, Brock Lesnar lashed out at UFC Boss Dana White over his ‘Fake’ comment on WWE. Earlier the UFC boss Dana White had tweeted and had termed WWE as fake. He had also tweeted that all the WWE guys he met are awesome.

@RKORollins not disrespecting what they do. All the WWE guys I have met are awesome people but yes it’s fake. — danawhite (@danawhite) August 1, 2015

Brock Lesnar lashed out at Dana White

“Of course, Dana, it’s fake. Everybody knows that but it’s still the same – you’re promoting the same thing we’re promoting,” Brock Lesnar had said in the year 2015.

Brock Lesnar said that even the UFC chief promotes fights the same as WWE. He also said that Dana White sells money fights and called it the same racket.

“Dana White is promoting fights, we’re promoting fights. It just so happens that we get a little more longevity out of our fight and out of our fighters because of the circumstances,” the wrestler continued. “Dana, probably in his defence, is promoting fighting – but it’s the same thing. He’s trying to sell pay-per-views. He’s trying to sell money fights. It’s the same racket.”

Calling the business model of WWE and UFC identical, Brock Lesnar compared the business models of both the companies. He also gave his views on the bosses of both companies.

The wrestler said that he found WWE chief Vince McMahon to be better than the UFC boss.

“The business model is the same; it’s identical. I think Vince McMahon’s better at it than Dana, and that might rub Dana the wrong way. Vince is the pioneer of it. He’s been doing this his whole life, and he’s dam*ed good at it.”

After the interview, the wrestler returned to the famed Octagon. There he fought against Mark Hunt at UFC 200 in July 2016. The victory of the wrestler over the Kiwi slugger was overturned as he was tested positive for steroids.

Click here to read more of WWE.