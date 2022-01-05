Original plans for Jeff Hardy before WWE release revealed. The Charismatic Enigma was released from the promotion last month.

WWE recently parted ways with Jeff Hardy after he walked out of a match in the middle of a house show in Texas on Saturday, December 4. The former WWE Champion turned down WWE’s offer to rehab himself which eventually led to the promotion releasing him.

It has since emerged that the promotion had plans for Jeff and had even shot scenes pertaining to it before releasing him on Friday, December 9. According to Fightful Select, he was originally supposed to be revealed as the “Shaman” for MSK on WWE NXT 2.0.

For weeks Wes Carter and Nash Lee had been appearing in vignettes, looking for a mysterious individual who was seemingly their mentor. With Jeff out of the company, this person was revealed to be Matt Riddle. However, WWE had already already shot segments with MSK and Jeff Hardy. The report states that there were numerous segments left on the cutting room floor, featuring Hardy as The Shaman but were obviously not used due to his departure.

“Jeff Hardy was originally planned to be the “Shaman” for MSK. Just days before the reveal was to happen, Hardy was released by the company, and Matt Ridddle had to rush to film content with MSK to make it work.”

Riddle, who replaced Hardy, is working both RAW and NXT, and will lead MSK in their fight against Imperium who are now joined by the returning WALTER.

Hardy is currently under a 90-day non-compete clause, and will become a free agent from WWE when it expires on Wednesday, March 9.

