Becky Lynch is one of the most animated characters in the WWE. Her accent was once considered a negative for her, but she has since shown that she can work the crowd regardless. This only adds to her abilities between the ropes. However, her natural charm is the main reason why ‘The Man’ is as over as she is. At one point in time, she was the most interesting person in the business and a lot of that had to do with her theatrics, her facial expressions and the way she carried herself. You can teach people to wrestle and cut a promo, but you can teach them to have it, and that was on complete display on Monday Night when she broke into a Jeff Hardy dance.

Also read: Former WWE Star Claims She Has Been Robbed of Thousands of Dollars Due to PayPal Issue

Scheduled to face Bayley in a steel cage match, Lynch overcame her former friend with a little help from Lita. After her victory, the Man turned the clock back to when the WWE Hall of Famer was part of the Hardy Boyz by gyrating like her former stablemate Jeff Hardy.

Watch: Becky Lynch does the Jeff Hardy dance with Lita after her win against Bayley

Becky Lynch dialed her charm to eleven as she mimicked Jeff Hardy’s popular dance move. Lita stood next to her and soaked the moment in as the crowd popped heavy.

Becky Lynch doing the Team Extreme / Hardy Boyz dance after RAW 😭😭 Video cred – @kotaswhore pic.twitter.com/gLYUqe7BvW — Andrew (@bigtimeEST) February 7, 2023

I didn’t know I needed this in my life until now😭🤣 Becky is too much — Jonathan Lozada (@X_Tsubasa_) February 7, 2023

Becky Lynch hitting the Jeff Hardy dance 😂😂😂 Top tier content pic.twitter.com/B42dFohLAW — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) February 7, 2023

Me as a kid whenever Jeff Hardy came out to No more words. — Pablo the Wrestling Duck (@Pablotheduck084) February 7, 2023

Lita is set to appear at Elimination Chamber

Becky Lynch’s win was heavily influenced by Lita’s return last night. She took care of Iyo Sky and neutralized their interference, allowing Becky Lynch to beat Bayley in the main event. According to reports, Lita is set to feature at Elimination Chamber alongside Lynch against Damage CTRL. This will be a 6-women tag team match.

Who is the 6th woman, you ask?

That person will be none other than Trish Status. Lita’s longtime rival and fellow WWE Hall of Famer will accompany her and Lynch to the ring and partake in what should be an interesting match.

Expect Lita tonight. Trish next week. Becky/Trish/Lita against Damage CTRL at Elimination Chamber. — WRKD Wrestling (@WRKDWrestling) February 6, 2023

With Elimination Chamber set to take place next Saturday, it will be interesting to see if Trish makes her return next week or on the Pay Per View itself.

Click here for more Wrestling News