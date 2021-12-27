“Does he want to change, or does he want to be the same as he is?” – WWE Hall of Famer wants Jeff Hardy to look in the mirror and get the help he needs

WWE Hall of Famer wants Jeff Hardy to look in the mirror and get the help he needs following his unexpected release from the WWE.

Jeff Hardy’s recent run in the WWE was less than stellar. However, recently, the WWE seemed to be building him up alongside Drew McIntyre, possibly as a future opponent for Roman Reigns. However, all that came to a screeching halt when news of his release broke.

It was later reported that he was offered to be sent to rehab by WWE but Jeff refused. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, who himself has a past with substance abuse, spoke about the recently released superstar on his ‘The Kurt Angle Show, and asked him to make a decision for himself regarding what matters the most to him in his life.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle wants Jeff Hardy to look in the mirror and get the help he needs

“Well, I myself have been through it. I think Jeff Hardy needs to look himself in the mirror and see what he wants to do. Does he want to change, or does he want to be the same as he is? I personally think he really does need help, but that’ is something he has to deal with it inside himself. He needs to understand what matters the most in his life. Is it the stuff, or is it the family and his job? And it really comes down to Jeff making a decision on his own.”

Jeff Hardy was released on December 9th after he walked out in the middle of house show match. He was sent home from the tour and his release soon followed.

This isn’t the first time Hardy has got into trouble inside the ring. He infamously walked out to wrestle Sting back at Victory Road 2011 despite being in no condition to do so. Jeff recently spoke about it during his interview with Stone Cold Steve Austin. However, according to rumors and speculations, it appears, that not much has changed since.

