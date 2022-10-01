Randy Orton’s Tattoo Artist Wins Lawsuit Against WWE After 4-Year Battle, Could This Change How WWE Approaches Their Video Games in the Future?

The jury ruled in favor of Randy Orton’s tattoo artist who had filed a lawsuit against WWE and its video game productions in 2018 for unlawfully using her designs.

Randy Orton’s tattoos cost WWE and its video game productions a heavy loss in the courtroom.

Catherine Alexander, the tattoo artist of Randy Orton, who had been inking on the WWE superstar between 2003 to 2008 filed a lawsuit against the WWE, Take-Two Interactive Software, 2K Games, Inc., 2K Sports, Inc., Yuke’s Co Ltd., and Yuke’s LA Inc for infringement on her copyrights.

In the video game, all of her designs were used on the model character of Randy Orton. The lawsuit was filed in 2018 and Alexander was offered a fee of $450 for the rights which she declined.

According to PWInsider, the jury based in the US District Court Southern District of Illinois ruled in favor of the plaintiff, Catherine Alexander. As per two other rulings, Alexander qualifies to receive $3,750 for her designs used in the game.

Judge Staci M. Yandle found that WWE and Take-Two Interactive Software had copied five of Alexander’s designs on which she had legal rights.

Given that Randy Orton isn’t the only superstar with tattoos, it is unclear how tattoo designs in video games will be handled in the future. WWE 2K23 is currently in the works and only time will reveal how this incident will affect the character models in the video game.

Randy Orton’s in-ring return may be delayed because of his serious back injury

Randy Orton’s absence from action was not by design. During his last appearance on WWE TV, Orton and his partner Riddle suffered a beatdown at the hands of The Bloodline which put both men out of action. However, Riddle returned to the ring but Orton is dealing with a severe back issue.

It’s been months since his absence as he last competed on June 27, 2022. As per a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Orton may have to sit the entire year out as his doctors don’t see him fit to compete yet.

“There is a lot of concern regarding Randy Orton’s back injury and its severity”

Orton’s history with his back problems may have something to do with his finisher, RKO. Randy has to jump and grab his opponent by the neck to execute the move and slam their face on the ground.

In doing so, Orton’s back bears the effect of the impact. Although the WWE Universe is clamoring to see the return of The Viper, he may have to sit the entire year out for his safety and well-being.

