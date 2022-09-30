“Why Can’t the Man Be a Woman?” – Stephanie McMahon Revealed That Some Women Were Against Becky Lynch for Calling Herself the Man!

The current Boss of WWE, Stephanie McMahon once revealed that some women were against Becky Lynch as she termed herself, ‘The Man’.

Becky Lynch, one of the most proclaimed wrestlers of WWE in the year 2018 proclaimed herself as ‘The Man’. On the back of it, Becky went on to compete in the main event of the first women’s WrestleMania. Lynch eventually became the first female wrestler to cover a 2K video game.

The then Chief Brand Officer of WWE, Stephanie McMahon once made the revelation that some women in WWE were against Lynch for terming herself ‘The Man’.

Stephanie McMahon made the revelation while speaking to Digital Spy.

She said that The Man was an idea of Becky. She further said that some women were really against it and were of the opinion that being a woman why call oneself a man and not a woman? Speaking about the reaction of Becky to the wrestlers the wife of The Game said that she was not ready to take it.

“But she just didn’t take it, you know, too literally. The whole point was to turn that nomenclature on its ear, right, because everyone says, ‘oh the biggest, the most successful person in the room is The Man. Well, why can’t The Man be a woman?”

During the course of this incident, Lynch was pregnant and was expecting her first child with her husband and WWE wrestler Seth Rollins. Owing to this reason Lynch had taken her foot back from WWE.

Speaking about Becky, Stephanie said that she misses Becky dearly. She also added that she is very excited about the arrival of the baby of Seth and Lynch.

Speaking about the same Stephanie said that it is one of the most beautiful things about being a woman. She also added that as the world continues to change and grow, it opens up more opportunities to both have families and still pursue our careers.

Commenting on the career graph Becky McMahon termed the female wrestler as one of the biggest stars in the history of WWE. She further added that she is looking forward to seeing Becky back.

Coining her opinion on the female representation in the company of WWE, the then Chief Brand Officer of the company said that the company does not own enough female writers and thus is looking forward to hiring more.

On the back of the retirement of Vince McMahon owing to the hush money scandal Stephanie, the daughter of the former WWE Boss has taken over the charge of the company.