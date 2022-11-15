Rare Video of John Cena Laying Vince McMahon Out With His Finisher at an Indy Show Emerges!

Vince McMahon wasn’t very well-known for working or teaming with other wrestling promotions. The ex-WWE CEO built an empire by buying every possible wrestling territory in North America. However, that wasn’t always the case as he did aid smaller promotions every now and then. In fact, Vince McMahon once allowed John Cena to perform his finisher on him on a show outside of WWE.

This rare moment transpired during an Indy Show in 2007. The show was for some kind of charity and the wrestling promotion was owned by Cena’s father. On the show, Vince not only appeared but also gave fans in attendance a moment they would never forget.

John Cena gave an “Attitude Adjustment” to Vince McMahon on the Indy Show

For fans, both WWE legends making an appearance on that independent wrestling show was extremely special. They first saw The Cenation Leader playing the guest referee’s role during a singles match. Cena refereed the Chaotic Championship between Rick Fuller and Brian Milonas.

The fans then got to see the then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon in some in-ring action with John Cena. During the match, when Cena was knocked out, the ex-WWE CEO entered the ring and started mocking The Cenation Leader before slapping him.

The small venue was loaded with cheers when John Cena then delivered his finisher on Vince McMahon. In a video posted on social media, the 16-time WWE champion can be seen performing the famous FU/AA on his own boss.

During the late 90s, the then-WWE CEO also helped ECW financially. Though the instances of him collaborating/working with other promotions became rarer over the years.

Both men are no longer a part of WWE on a full-time basis

Gone are those when Vince McMahon was in charge and John Cena was the face of WWE. Fifteen years after the Indie Show moment, both men are no longer associated with WWE. In the late 2010s, Cena shifted careers and jumped to Hollywood. Right now, the 16-time WWE champion is enjoying his successful acting career.

As far as Vince McMahon is concerned, the 77-year-old retired earlier this year following the Hush Money Scandal. Although John Cena can still make a return, the ex-CEO is no longer in charge of WWE.

Nevertheless, there are reports that The Cenation Leader will be seen wrestling a match at the next WrestleMania. Considering his last WWE appearance, Cena might wrestle Vince McMahon’s protege Austin Theory.

