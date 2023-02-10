Elimination Chamber 2023 Spoilers: Who Will Win the WWE Women’s Elimination Chamber Match?

The 2023 women’s Royal Rumble match exceeded fan expectations by delivering several cool moments. It also saw Asuka making her return but with an interesting character change. “The Empress of Tomorrow” shocked everyone by making her come back as Kana. It’s a character with which she used to wrestle before joining WWE. Since then, Asuka has been booked strong and in fact, will be featured in the 2023 women’s Elimination Chamber match.

This year, Asuka, Liv Morgan, Nikki Cross, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya, and Carmella will enter the destructive elimination chamber. All six women will fight to decide the No.1 Contender for the RAW Women’s Championship. The winner will then go on to face Bianca Belair at this year’s Showcase of Immortals.

WWE considering Asuka as the winner of the 2023 women’s Elimination Chamber match

Recently, WrestlingBlog made a Twitter post where it discussed WWE’s plan for the 2023 women’s Elimination Chamber match. According to the report, as of now, the main focus is to make Asuka the winner. The Empress of Tomorrow will then challenge Bianca for the RAW women’s title at WrestleMania 39.

However, WWE has also kept two other names on the contender’s list. If not Asuka, then either Carmella or Liv Morgan could also win the 2023 women’s Elimination Chamber match. Though Right Now, the management’s main focus is on The Empress of Tomorrow.

Taking to Twitter, WrestlingBlog wrote:

As of today the main Focus for the Women’s Elimination chamber match is for Asuka to win, and face Bianca at WrestleMania. The other 2 names been mentioned are Carmella, and Liv, but Asuka is the Main focus as of right now — The Wrestling Blog (@WrestlingBlog_) February 9, 2023

Well, the moment Asuka returned under her Kana character, fans knew a monstrous push was on its way. As a matter of fact, she booked her Elimination Chamber spot with a dominating victory.

The Empress of Tomorrow defeated the returning star Chelsea Green on the recent RAW episode

Among many other surprises, the 2023 Royal Rumble also saw Chelsea Green making her return to WWE. However, her arrival didn’t go well as she got eliminated in the shortest time ever in the Women’s Royal Rumble history.

In fact, her bad luck even continued on the recent episode of Monday Night RAW. Aiming to right her Royal Rumble wrong, Chelsea demanded a match from Adam Pearce but was booked against Asuka. In the first singles match after her return, she ended up getting squashed by The Empress of Tomorrow.

Nevertheless, if WWE plans to book Asuka as the winner of the 2023 women’s elimination chamber match, her fans won’t ask for more. Moreover, many have been complaining about Bianca’s title reign and want a change. Who knows, Asuka could end up winning the title at WrestleMania 39.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.