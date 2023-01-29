Fans Storm Twitter as Asuka Returns in Her “Kana” Character During Women’s Royal Rumble Match

The hype was less, but this year’s women’s Royal Rumble match delivered more than was expected. From surprise returns to big spots, the women’s rumble match was better than the men’s one. The match saw Chelsea Green and Nia Jax returning to WWE and Michelle McCool making an appearance. However, the biggest talking point from the 2023 women’s Royal Rumble is Asuka making her return as Kana.

There were reports that The Empress of Tomorrow will be making an appearance at the show. In fact, some indicated she will be returning with her old character, Kana. Well, fans exploded on Twitter after seeing Kana entering the WWE ring.

“Finally, a REAL wrestler!!!!” Fans celebrate the Royal Rumble return of Asuka

Asuka making her Royal Rumble return as Kana gave fans old NJPW vibes of her. With a new mask, a new entrance, and new face paint, The Empress of Tomorrow was the highlight of this year’s women’s royal rumble.

Take a look at @WWEAsuka! 😲 All competitors in the Women’s #RoyalRumble Match have taken notice. pic.twitter.com/QS87HfXrPX — WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023

Although she wasn’t able to win the match, that didn’t stop her fans from storming Twitter. While some welcomed Kana, others expressed how happy they were to see her. A fan took to his official account and stated this:

Finally a REAL wrestler!!!! — El_Bandolero3_PR (@El_Guapo_Ben_PR) January 29, 2023

Another Twitter user wrote that Asuka making her return was the best part of the women’s Royal Rumble match.

BEST MATCH ON THE SHOW — sad grizzlies fan (@tezfrm901) January 29, 2023

Holy shit!!!!!!!!!!! — Capricorn87 (@Capricorn_187) January 29, 2023

New Theme, Mask, & Paint! It’s KANA! — Jerico Valmonte (@jericollage70) January 29, 2023

Another Asuka fan wrote he wanted her to win the match and defeat Charlotte Flair as she did in the past.

And she indeed put in work. Give me this Asuka vs Charlotte at WM she deserves her WM moment 🙏. — brandon (@money_first16) January 29, 2023

A user went on to state that by bringing back Asuka, Triple H has made up for his bad booking in the last two months.

Triple H just made up for the past 2 matches by bringing Kana in — Matt (@MobleyMob_) January 29, 2023

Business just picked up — Jonathan Mitchell (@Jon_Mitchell3) January 29, 2023

BRO WWE IS STARTING TO BE WATCHABLE AGAIN AND IM ALL IN — Fred OMEGAHHHHH! (@omegahhhhh) January 29, 2023

This year’s women’s Royal Rumble also saw the first-ever female superstar winning the match from the no. 1 slot

As noted above, this year’s women’s Royal Rumble match was much better than the men’s one. Rhea Ripley, who entered at no. 1, overcame 29 other wrestlers and ended up winning the match.

In fact, the last superstar to be eliminated was Liv Morgan, who entered at no. 2. Rhea Ripley is now the first female and fourth overall superstar in WWE history to win the Royal Rumble from the No. 1 spot. Now that she has got her ticket to WrestleMania 39, it will be interesting to see who she will pick.

#RoyalRumble just became RHEA RUMBLE!@RheaRipley_WWE has won the Women’s Royal Rumble Match from the number 1️⃣ spot and now … MAMI IS GOING TO #WRESTLEMANIA!!! pic.twitter.com/5zWrk4QwKN — WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023

Nevertheless, while Ripley will be heading toward Hollywood this April, let’s see what will be the direction of Asuka. Since she has returned to a dark character, a feud with Alexa Bliss will be something to watch.

