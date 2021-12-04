“That would make a huge difference” – Ric Flair says WWE should push Charlotte Flair like Roman Reigns

Ric Flair says WWE should push Charlotte Flair like Roman Reigns. Charlotte Flair has the most Championships in the history of Women’s wrestling in WWE.

Charlotte Flair is a record 13 time women’s world champion in WWE. She has won the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Championships six times each, both of which are records as well. Charlotte is also the first woman to headline a WWE pay-per-view alongside Sasha Bank and one of three women, alongside Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey, to headline WrestleMania for the first time.

She is undoubtedly the most decorated women’s wrestler of all time and will go down as one of the greatest wrestlers ever regardless of gender. However, her father Ric Flair seems to think that this is not enough and wants her to receive a push similar to the one Roman Reigns has received.

While speaking on his podcast, ‘Wooooo Nation‘, Ric Flair declared Roman Reigns the biggest star in WWE at the moment and pegged him to be their next crossover star. However, he believed that the women’s division was equally important to the WWE’s success and expressed his surprise at the WWE not getting behind Charlotte in the same vein.

“I don’t know because I do feel comfortable saying and I think Roman Reigns is the biggest star right now in the company and could be a crossover and do whatever you want to do.

But I’m going to say this attaches if they gave Charlotte the push they give Roman Reigns which I’m surprised they don’t do because they women play such a factor it’s a huge factor in the success of the promotion that they would have the two biggest crossover stars and that would make a huge difference.”

Charlotte Flair’s talent is undeniable but a large section of the WWE Universe is tired of constantly seeing her in the title picture. Ric Flair’s comment is hardly going to make a fan out of them but it is understandable why he of all people would think so.

