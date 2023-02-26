The WWE has always had one standout star leading an entire generation before the next one steps up. Hulk Hogan was the megastar of the Golden Era. Stone Cold Steve Austin was at the pinnacle of the Attitude Era. Hogan was responsible for the WWE breaking into the mainstream, and Austin was at the top when the WWE was at its highest. A match between the two generational stars would have sold out any stadium in the world, and yet they never went at each other despite being in the WWE at the same time.

Hogan faced a number of Attitude Era stars such as The Rock, Triple H and even Shawn Michaels. He even stayed long enough to put over Brock Lesnar and all this happened when Austin was still at the top of his game. So why were the two never booked against each other?

Real reason why Hulk Hogan vs Stone Cold Steve Austin never happened in the WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross once explained why exactly the fans never got to see Stone Cold Steve Austin vs Hulk Hogan. Speaking on his Grilling JR Podcast, he explained that the Texas Rattlesnake felt that their styles were too different, and their match would never meet expectations.

“Steve’s issue was just that Steve had a very high pace. Intense, aggressive, somewhat snug, high pace. That just may not have fit Hogan’s styles at the time because of his back [issues]. It would’ve been an interesting attraction. It would’ve been a great poster, a great promo, it would’ve made money. But I don’t think the match had a chance in hell of living up to the hype of the two stars.”

JR added that a clash between the biggest stars of the last two generations was without a doubt a dream match. However, Hogan had no business being in the ring anymore because he simply couldn’t get it done like he used to.

Hulk Hogan vs The Rock stole the show at WrestleMania X8

While Steve Austin may have refused to face Hogan, The Rock had no qualms going against the Hulkster. Hogan and The Rock first interacted at No Way Out when the WWE Hall of Famer asked for a photograph from the Brahma Bull only to insult him.

The Rock, not one to take it without dishing it back, unleashed a verbal tirade against all three members of the nWo. The next night on RAW, The Rock challenged Hogan to a match at WrestleMania before laying him out with a Rock Bottom.

While The Rock was the designated face in the match and Hogan the heel, the crowd cheered the Hulkster over the Brahma Bull. In an interview in 2013, Hogan revealed that The Rock, changed the thrust of the match on the fly to go with the crowd reaction.

The Rock won the match, but Hogan ensured that the younger star had to go to hell and back for the three count.

After the match, the nWo went out and attacked Hogan, effectively solidifying his face turn. The Rock saved him from the beatdown and asked Hogan to pose for the crowd that cheered for him all through their match.

