Real Reason Why Roman Reigns vs Sami Zayn Rematch Has Been Booked

Yasser Ayaz
|Published 02/03/2023

Roman Reigns versus Sami Zayn

Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn
Credits: Coca-Cola Coliseum Twitter

First Thing First, if you think Roman Reigns versus Sami Zayn is happening at WrestleMania 39, it’s not. WWE management has made it pretty clear they are going in that direction. The rematch will instead take place on March 4th in a live event in Canada. However, initially, it was supposed to be a tag team match. In fact, WWE had announced Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa versus Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the show. Well, the sudden change in plans has left many fans wondering why.

During a recent Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed why WWE changed the tag team match into a singles contest. He also discussed the possible reason behind the rematch getting booked for the live event.

WWE booked Roman Reigns versus Sami Zayn rematch because of Creative Reasons

Speaking on the show, Dave Meltzer claimed there was a specific reason why WWE ditched its initial plans. He reported the tag team match would not have made sense from a creative standpoint.

Dave Meltzer noted that Owens and Sami have not sorted out their issues yet. Booking them together in a match and that too as a team would have looked outlandish. Hence, they decided to go with a one-on-one contest instead.

Talking about Roman Reigns versus Sami Zayn rematch, Meltzer feels it would boost ticket sales for the live event. As a matter of fact, the moment WWE announced the tag match, over 600 more tickets were sold immediately.

Out of all the names on the WWE roster, Sami Zayn is currently the most talked-about one. Moreover, the record-breaking numbers of the Elimination Chamber show he is a big deal in Canada. By booking the rematch, WWE might have done the right thing.

The Honorary Uce has completed 21 years in pro wrestling, Says the 20th was his best

Sami Zayn may have risen to WWE’s main event scene now, but he has been in the industry for over 20 years. In fact, he entered pro wrestling the same year Joh Cena debuted in WWE. Kickstarting his journey in 2002, Sami made his name wrestling for various promotions before signing with WWE NXT in 2013.

Recently, The Honorary Uce took to Twitter and revealed he has completed 21 years as a pro wrestler. He also confessed the 20th one was his best so far. Recalling his crazy journey with The Bloodline, Sami thanked all his fans through an emotional post.

Nevertheless, Sami and Roman delivered a five-star performance at the recent Elimination Chamber in Montreal. Those who wish for more can join the live crowd at Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario on March 4.

Yasser Ayaz

Yasser Ayaz

Yasser Ayaz is a WWE author at The Sports Rush. With more than 500 articles published, Yasser has been a part of The Sports Rush team for more than 6 months. Mixing passion with his profession, he aims to bring the world of wrestling to your screens in a unique yet simple manner. A lifelong fan of icons like John Cena, Randy Orton, and Jeff Hardy, Yasser has been following WWE since 2004. Other than wrestling, he also loves to play and watch cricket and sometimes enjoys binge-watching a Crime Thriller series.

