Real Reason Why Roman Reigns vs Sami Zayn Rematch Has Been Booked

First Thing First, if you think Roman Reigns versus Sami Zayn is happening at WrestleMania 39, it’s not. WWE management has made it pretty clear they are going in that direction. The rematch will instead take place on March 4th in a live event in Canada. However, initially, it was supposed to be a tag team match. In fact, WWE had announced Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa versus Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the show. Well, the sudden change in plans has left many fans wondering why.

During a recent Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed why WWE changed the tag team match into a singles contest. He also discussed the possible reason behind the rematch getting booked for the live event.

WWE booked Roman Reigns versus Sami Zayn rematch because of Creative Reasons

Speaking on the show, Dave Meltzer claimed there was a specific reason why WWE ditched its initial plans. He reported the tag team match would not have made sense from a creative standpoint.

Dave Meltzer noted that Owens and Sami have not sorted out their issues yet. Booking them together in a match and that too as a team would have looked outlandish. Hence, they decided to go with a one-on-one contest instead.

Talking about Roman Reigns versus Sami Zayn rematch, Meltzer feels it would boost ticket sales for the live event. As a matter of fact, the moment WWE announced the tag match, over 600 more tickets were sold immediately.

Sami Zayn is getting a rematch… Roman Reigns vs Sami Zayn has been announced for a WWE Live show in Toronto on March 4th pic.twitter.com/9GqhSu1dRH — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) February 27, 2023

Out of all the names on the WWE roster, Sami Zayn is currently the most talked-about one. Moreover, the record-breaking numbers of the Elimination Chamber show he is a big deal in Canada. By booking the rematch, WWE might have done the right thing.

The Honorary Uce has completed 21 years in pro wrestling, Says the 20th was his best

Sami Zayn may have risen to WWE’s main event scene now, but he has been in the industry for over 20 years. In fact, he entered pro wrestling the same year Joh Cena debuted in WWE. Kickstarting his journey in 2002, Sami made his name wrestling for various promotions before signing with WWE NXT in 2013.

Recently, The Honorary Uce took to Twitter and revealed he has completed 21 years as a pro wrestler. He also confessed the 20th one was his best so far. Recalling his crazy journey with The Bloodline, Sami thanked all his fans through an emotional post.

Today marks my 21st anniversary as a pro wrestler.

My 20th year in the business was somehow my best. It started crazy and it ended crazy, with an incredible range of emotions in between.

Thanks to everyone who came on the ride with me. Lots of love. pic.twitter.com/m4X3DVXklF — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) March 1, 2023

Nevertheless, Sami and Roman delivered a five-star performance at the recent Elimination Chamber in Montreal. Those who wish for more can join the live crowd at Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario on March 4.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.