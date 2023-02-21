WWE Higher Ups Reportedly Considered Sami Zayn Beating Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber

Last week’s Sami Zayn vs Roman Reigns match was nothing less than a 5-star match. Be it action, emotion, or drama, the main event of the 2023 Elimination Chamber PPV had all of it. Though, the only thing that disappointed fans was the finish of the epic encounter. Despite giving everything, The Honorary Uce failed to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from The Tribal Chief. Well, a recent report claims WWE had thought about giving the match an alternate ending.

In the recent Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed WWE’s recent Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. He also talked about the epic main event between Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns. Moreover, he shed light on the secondary plans WWE had for the match.

Sami Zayn vs Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber could have ended with the former getting a win

The recent Elimination Chamber ended with Roman Reigns having the last laugh over Sami Zayn. Despite the whole Montreal crowd backing the hometown boy, The Tribal Chief successfully retained his undisputed title. He will now put his championship on the line against Cody Rhodes at this year’s WrestleMania.

However, if Dave Meltzer’s recent report is true, Sami Zayn vs Roman Reigns could have ended differently. According to him, WWE indeed discussed an alternate finish for the match.

Meltzer asserted that at some point, the higher-ups “actively pushed” the idea of Sami pinning Roman at the Elimination Chamber. However, the plan was eventually “shot down”, and it was decided that Roman Reigns will win.

WWE Higher ups wanted Sami Zayn to beat Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber. Imagine the pop. https://t.co/DuiSzCfevh pic.twitter.com/dabN0bZL1W — Wrestlelamia.co.uk (@wrestlelamia) February 20, 2023

Now that Sami Zayn vs Roman Reigns is done, it seems WWE will be focusing on the WrestleMania 39 main event. In fact, the management has been building the epic match slowly on RAW And SmackDown.

The official graphic for Roman Reigns v Cody Rhodes at #WrestleMania 39. Let’s. Do. This. pic.twitter.com/jsIc2GOi8w — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) January 31, 2023

What is WWE planning for The Honorary Uce at this year’s Showcase of Immortals?

In the last quarter of 2022, several reports claimed WWE is planning to feature Sami Zayn in a tag team match at WrestleMania 39. It was stated that he will team up with Kevin Owens to take on The Usos.

Well, it seems the management is now heading in that direction. Roman may be done with Sami, but the latter isn’t done with The Bloodline. In fact, he is still fired up to take down the faction.

On this week’s RAW, Sami Zayn revealed his intentions very loudly and clearly. The show saw The Honorary Uce calling out his longtime friend KO for help. Although The PrizerFighter hasn’t agreed to join, it’s just a matter of time before he does.

Nevertheless, the way WWE has executed The Bloodline storyline so, the tag team match is going to be a blockbuster. Though as of now, nothing has been made official by WWE.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.