Royal Rumble 2023 Ending Featuring Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn Draws Over 20 Million Social Media Views in Less Than 24 Hours!

Jan 28, 2023; San Antonio, TX, USA; Members of the Bloodline attack Sami Zayn after the match between Roman Reigns (black pants) and Kevin Owens (black shirt) for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the WWE Royal Rumble at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 Royal Rumble ending wasn’t exactly what many fans were expecting to see. When Cody Rhodes became the men’s Royal Rumble winner in the opening match, many thought The Rock would be returning later on in the show. Well, that wasn’t the case, as the main event of the show had a different kind of shocker for the fans.

In the main event, Roman Reigns retained his Undisputed Title against Kevin Owens. However, after the match, Sami Zayn finally turned on The Tribal Chief and The Bloodline. Although the moment was a long time coming, the crowd gave an enormous reaction to it. In fact, when Sami hit Reigns with a chair, the pop was the loudest of the night.

Royal Rumble 2023 ending featuring The Bloodline is gaining insane Internet numbers

Over the last six to eight months, fans have enjoyed every segment involving The Bloodline. And just like the whole storyline, Sami Zayn’s exit from The Bloodline was nothing but a perfect example of storytelling.

So, when Sami finally turned-on Reigns during the 2023 Royal Rumble ending, fans cheered every second of it. The segment is so well-liked that it has stormed social media for the last 24 hours.

Wrestle Ops recently made a Twitter post and revealed the insane numbers the Royal Rumble 2023 ending has drawn. According to them, in the last 24 hours, the segment has gained over 20,050,000 views across all WWE socials.

The ending to this years Royal Rumble which saw Sami Zayn turn on Roman Reigns has now been viewed over 20,050,000 times & counting across all WWE socials in under 24 hours 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Q1TPElqiqU — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) January 30, 2023

Well, these are the numbers that only WWE accounts have gained in the last day or so. The overall count will be much higher if you consider all the accounts and platforms that might have shared the segment.

With the road to WrestleMania 39 officially started, the storyline could conclude at the Show of Shows

Many had predicted that The Rock will return during the 2023 Royal Rumble ending and challenge Roman Reigns. However, The Great One didn’t show up and instead, Sami Zayn got the show’s major spot. Although some previous reports claim Sami vs Reigns will happen at the Elimination Chamber, things could change now.

Recently, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer discussed how could WWE book things after the recent Royal Rumble ending. He claimed, as of now, Cody Rhodes is the one who will face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

Though, Meltzer also added that WWE could change the plans as Sami Zayn is a fan favorite right now. He feels the management can rethink their current plans based on the crowd’s reaction.

Nevertheless, if The Rock versus Roman Reigns is out of the cards, Sami Zayn seems to be the most appropriate option. And as some reports say, WWE could take one title away from Roman, crown a new champion, and put Cody against that superstar. Though what will happen, nobody but Triple H and the WWE creative team knows.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.