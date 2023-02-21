Will WWE Add Sami Zayn to Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes and Make WrestleMania 39 Main Event a Triple Threat?

In the six to eight months, there have been a lot of reports and rumors about the main event of WrestleMania 39. For most of 2022, The Rock was speculated to return and face Roman Reigns at this year’s megaevent. Although that didn’t happen, Cody Rhodes became the contender by winning the 2023 men’s Royal Rumble. However, if we see the current storyline, Sami Zayn also fits in perfectly. In fact, many fans believe the main event of WrestleMania 39 should be a triple-threat match between Roman, Cody, and Sami.

Speaking on the recent Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the chances of that happening. He also opined on whether WWE can insert The Honorary Uce into the main event scene.

WWE has no plans of making WrestleMania 39 main event a three-way battle

During the discussion, Meltzer made it clear that the WrestleMania 39 main event will be Roman Reigns versus Cody Rhodes. In fact, he stated that WWE has the same creative plans a week ago. As to Sami Zayn, Meltzer claimed his name has not even been “thrown in”.

Taking about turning the WrestleMania 39 main event into a triple threat, he noted “they could always change”. Even Dave Meltzer wanted that to happen after watching the Cody-Sami segment last week on RAW.

However, he was told that the management was going to do “nothing” with the Sami thing. Though Meltzer did assert that WWE can change the plans anytime they want. Meltzer said:

“I know what the plan was as of, even a week ago, and it was Roman [Reigns] and Cody [Rhodes]. It’s not Sami [Zayn] being thrown in. Could they [WWE] do it? They could always change… Look, I was told they weren’t going to do anything with the Sami thing, but you always go… it could always change.”

The current plan for the main event of #WrestleMania is to keep the match as Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes, and not add Sami Zayn for a triple threat. – per @davemeltzerWON pic.twitter.com/IXMxomsiyi — PW Chronicle (@_PWChronicle) February 19, 2023

WWE is planning to put Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in a tag team match against The Usos

Fans may want to see Sami Zayn in the main event picture, but it seems WWE has other plans for him. In the last few months, multiple dirt sheets have reported that at WrestleMania 39, Sami Zayn and KO will challenge The Usos for undisputed tag team titles.

In fact, WWE has already started to plant the seeds for the tag team match. On this week’s RAW, Sami Zayn came out and stated he will still go after The Bloodline. He even asked Owens to join, but the latter refused the offer. It appears WWE is going to take its time to make the match official.

Nevertheless, fans may want to see Sami in the main event of WrestleMania 39, but as of now, WWE is not considering that option. Who knows, just like with Daniel Bryan in 2014, they can end up forcing the management to change their plans.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.