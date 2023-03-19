Real Reason Why the Usos vs Sami Zayn/Kevin Owens Will Not Headline Night 1 of WrestleMania 39

The storyline involving Sami Zayn and the Bloodline has without question gained a lot of momentum in the lead-up to WrestleMania 39. It was reported earlier that the WWE Universe wants to see the tag team action between Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and the Usos in the main event on one of the Night 1 of WrestleMania. However, the Creative team has reportedly been pushing for Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley to main event Night 1.

Traditionally, the winner of the Royal Rumble match gets the opportunity to headline WrestleMania. Since Cody Rhodes is in the main event of WrestleMania Night 2, it holds water for Rhea Ripley to main event Night 1 against Charlotte Flair.

But nobody can deny that Sami Zayn’s angle with the Usos is more compelling. A recent report sheds light on why WWE can’t allow the Usos and Sami Zayn/Kevin Owens to headline WrestleMania Night 1.

Real reason why WWE can’t allow for the Usos and Sami Zayn/Kevin Owens to headline WrestleMania Night 1

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the tag team match will not be the main event on Night 1 due to “political reasons”. Dave Meltzer noted that despite the noise around the Sami Zayn/Jey Uso angle, Flair and Ripley would get the spot. At this point, it is unclear as to what exactly the political reasons are.

Rhea Ripley Vs. Charlotte Flair To Likely Main Event WWE WrestleMania 39 Night One For “Political Reasons” According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, “political reasons” mean Flair vs. Ripley will likely headline night one. A second world title match of Cody… https://t.co/pYuaRSvVOC pic.twitter.com/1U9oO7b75v — Covalent TV (@TheCovalentTV) March 17, 2023

The report read-

“When we had asked about Usos vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn headlining night one, since at the time Zayn was the company’s hottest babyface character, we were told that there were political reasons in play to where Flair vs. Ripley would most likely get that spot.”

Over the years, WWE has leveled the playing field for women in wrestling. As opposed to the depiction of women in the old era, female talents are finally getting the recognition they deserve. No matter how hot the Zayn-Uso storyline is, it would seem prejudiced to usurp the Flair and Ripley spot at the Grandest Stage.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens finally unite on SmackDown

The Zayn and Uso storyline is undeniably the hottest thing in wrestling today. Sami Zayn was recently betrayed by Jey Uso on an edition of Raw. After Jey hugged Sami, he delivered a superkick once the latter had his guard down. The latest edition of SmackDown saw Sami Zayn and Jey Uso standing face-to-face and addressing their disputes in the ring.

I don’t ever wanna hear “Jey is just a tag team guy” “He can’t be a main event star” because this man has IT. Time & time again he proves deserves the “Main event Jey uso” nick name. PUT RESPECT ON HIM #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/AA9hCKnpYC — gơɖƖყ⁷☝🏾〽️ (@godIymode) March 18, 2023

During the promo, Jey Uso claimed that Sami Zayn had always been a “fake as* Uce” since “day one”. The closing moments of the match ensued in a brawl. While the Usos ganged up the Zayn, Owens came out and saved the day. The duo then proceeded to hug it out in the ring.

