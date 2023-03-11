How Is Rikishi Related to Roman Reigns and the Usos?

By now, every WWE fan should be well aware that The Bloodline belongs to the Samoan Dynasty. In fact, all four members of the faction are cousins in real life. However, the group has recently received a lot of criticism from WWE legend Rikishi. The Samoan Stinker stated he was “sick to his stomach” after what he saw at Royal Rumble. The whole thing has made many fans wonder if Rikishi has a real-life relationship with Roman Reigns and The Usos.

If you talk about Samoan wrestlers in WWE, the history goes way back to the 60s and 70s. Believe it or not, the family tree has given WWE over a dozen superstars so far. From Afa Anoa’i to The Rock to Roman Reigns, all belong to the Samoan Dynasty.

What is the relationship between Rikishi and Roman Reigns and The Usos?

For those who don’t know, The Bloodline does have a close association with The Samoan Stinker. Be it, Roman Reigns or The Usos, Rikishi, directly or indirectly, has a relationship with every one of them.

Let’s talk about The Head of The Table first. Roman Reigns and Rikishi are connected to each other through the Anoa’i family. The Samoan Stiker is The Tribal Chief’s cousin in real life.

As far as The Usos are concerned, their connection with Rikishi should not be a question by now. Still, if you don’t know, the Hall of Famer is the father of the current undisputed WWE tag team champions.

In fact, the “Enforcer” of The Bloodline is also a member of the Anoa’i family tree. So, Rikishi has a real-life relationship with Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and The Usos.

A Hall of Famer feels The Samoan Stinker should join The Bloodline faction to bring “some law and order”

The Bloodline hasn’t been the same after Sami Zayn’s exit from the group at this year’s Royal Rumble. While Roman is struggling between family and Cody Rhodes, The Usos haven’t been on the same page. One can say “The Island of Relevancy” is slowly crumbling down.

However, Rikishi could be a perfect solution for the ongoing crisis within The Bloodline. During a recent episode of the Road Trip After Hours podcast, Teddy Long stated that WWE should add The Samoan Stinker to the faction.

The WWE veteran noted The Usos are in turmoil right now and the only one who can straighten them up, is their father. By becoming a part of the group, The Samoan Stinker can bring some law and order back.

Well, there is a blood bond between Rikishi and the entire Bloodline faction. It would make sense if he joins the group in the future. Though considering the current scenario, the chances of that happening seem very less.

