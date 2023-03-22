WWE News and Rumors: The Usos versus Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens Headlining WrestleMania 39 Night 1?

By winning the 2023 men’s Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes confirmed his spot as the headliner of WrestleMania 39 alongside Roman Reigns. However, with less than 10 days left, WWE hasn’t disclosed anything about the main event of Night 1. The initial rumors did suggest that Charlotte Flair versus Rhea Ripley could close Night 1 of WrestleMania 39. But it seems WWE management feels The Usos versus Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens would be a better idea.

For more than three months, there have been rumors about Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens versus The Usos for the undisputed tag team titles at WrestleMania 39. In fact, almost every fan could sense that, but WWE took its time. Finally, on the recent episode of RAW, the match was made official.

The Usos versus Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens “almost done” to main event WrestleMania 39 Night 1

Not only is the much-awaited match on, but it might also end up headlining day 1 of the mega event. WrestlingBlog, in its recent report, provided some latest details about the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 39.

WWE apparently has decided to close Night 1 with The Usos versus Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens match. The report also noted that some people still want Charlotte and Rhea to main event Night 1. However, the majority is favoring the Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens versus The Usos match.

Well, it appears fans will see Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 closing with a Brothers versus Brothers match. As of now, WWE hasn’t given any such official confirmation, but WrestlingBlog claimed the decision is “almost done”.

I been informed that is almost done that The Usos vs Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will be the main event of night 1, people in management wants Rhea vs Charlotte be main event of night 1 but majority wants The Usos vs Sami&Kevin to main event night 1 — The Wrestling Blog (@WrestlingBlog_) March 21, 2023

The entire Bloodline could be without championships after this year’s Showcase of Immortals

The Tribal Chief has been holding both world titles since his victory over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. On the other hand, The Usos became undisputed tag team champions last year in May. The faction has had a title reign so dominant that it’s hard to imagine anyone defeating them.

However, things could be totally different after WrestleMania 39. This year’s Showcase of Immortals will be The Bloodline’s biggest test so far. For the first time since 2020, the odds are favoring the opponent instead of Roman Reigns.

In fact, according to betting odds, Cody Rhodes will dethrone The Tribal Chief. The chances of The Usos retaining their undisputed tag team titles against Sami and KO are also not so good.

Nevertheless, 10 days from now, the picture will be crystal clear. Fans will know if The American Nightmare was indeed the biggest nightmare of The Tribal Chief.

