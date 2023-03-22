Real Reason Why Triple H Decided Against Retiring the Universal Championship and Bringing Back the World Heavyweight Title

Triple H has undoubtedly facilitated change ever since he assumed control as the Chief Content Officer. So far, The Game is trying his best to untangle the inextricable knots left by Vince McMahon. One great example of the changes inflicted by Triple H is restoring prestige to the mid-card titles. But for some reason, Triple H is not very fond of the Universal Championship. The Universal Championship was introduced in 2016. The likes of Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Bray Wyatt, and others have held the prestigious title.

However, Roman Reigns’ remarkable reign as the Champion is second to none. It was previously reported by Fight Fans that Triple H wasn’t a big fan of the Championship title and considered retiring it.

The Game reportedly wished to replace it with the old World Heavyweight Championship. However, due to various reasons, WWE refused to scrap the title. A major reason seems to have been unearthed.

The real reason that is stopping Triple H from retiring from the Universal Championship

The Wrestling Blog confirmed that the news about Triple H’s dislike for the Universal Championship is true. According to the source, the real reason that is holding Triple H back from dumping the Universal Championship is Roman Reigns’ ongoing record.

As of today, The Tribal Chief has held the Championship for a whopping 933 days. The report also noted that there have been “serious conversations” about scrapping the title but, Roman Reigns’ significant reign is not allowing Triple H to get rid of the title.

I’m been told that the rumors about Triple HHH not liking the Universal Champion is true, Triple HHH is not a big fan of it, and they been having serious conversations about retiring the title for a while already, but the main reason they don’t do it is because of Roman record — The Wrestling Blog (@WrestlingBlog_) March 22, 2023

It should be noted that the World Heavyweight Championship was retired after it was relegated to a mid-card level Championship. However, the Championship was held by the greatest names in the business. Triple H himself had held the WHC five times. It’s conspicuous that the Head of Creative wants to revive the title to restore the prestige to the Championship.

Triple H is seemingly working on splitting the Undisputed Word titles by SummerSlam

It was reported earlier that Triple H intends to “overcome” Vince McMahon’s “final mess” by SummerSlam. The unification of the top titles is considered to be one of Vince McMahon’s foolish bookings. Although Roman Reigns seems to be indomitable due to his title reign as the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, Monday Night Raw is devoid of a World Champion.

🚨 Triple H wants two World Championships, seeing the situation as the “final mess” of Vince McMahon’s tenure as Head of Creative, @WrestleVotes tells @GiveMeSport. WWE’s Chief Content Officer wants to “overcome” the issue by SummerSlam 2023.https://t.co/BtLeTjlPn5 — Louis Dangoor (@TheLouisDangoor) March 17, 2023

As The Tribal Chief is signed to SmackDown, Raw has no top titleholder, and many talents aren’t getting a fair chance to chase the top title.

WrestleVotes reported that Triple H will most likely split the World titles by SummerSlam. Interestingly, by SummerSlam, Roman Reigns would reach the 1000 mark as the Universal Champion. Maybe Triple H is biding his time.

Maybe if Reigns drops the coveted Universal Championship, it will go straight to the Hall of Fame and a new title will be introduced. It remains to be seen if Triple H gets rid of the Universal Championship in the future.

