CM Punk has earned a reputation since his outburst at AEW All Out last year. The then AEW World Champion lashed out at the roster following the completion of the Pay Per View, which later invited a spat with the Elite in the locker room. However, a certain former WWE Superstar has a completely different view of him.

CM Punk was a made name in the indies. However, he earned his global stardom during his time in the WWE. Early on in his career, he accidentally broke the nose of Gene Snitsky, who performed in WWE between 2004 and 2008. Despite this, Snitsky only had nice things to say about the former WWE Champion.

CM Punk was beyond apologetic after breaking nose of former WWE Superstar with his finishing move

During an interview on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Gene Snitsky revealed that he and CM Punk fought several times at several live events back in 2007-08. Incidentally, his last WWE match was against CM Punk on RAW.

While talking about Punk’s professionalism, Snitsky said that he only had praises for him. He recalled the time Punk accidentally broke his nose and then profusely apologized for it and even called him to make sure he was alright.

“I don’t have anything bad to say about the guy. I like him, I always got along with him. He broke my nose one time with his finishing move and he was beyond apologetic, called me to make sure I was okay, the whole nine yards. It’s pro wrestling, man. It’s not tiddlywinks. S**t happens. It is what it is.”

The Undertaker says CM Punk was great to work with

Gene Snitsky is not the only person who has nice things to say about CM Punk. WWE legend Undertaker recently told Inside The Ropes that Punk was great to work with.

“He was great to work with. I’m very proud of that match. We sat down and we thought about ideas and everything. It was great,” The Undertaker said.

He stated that there was no beef between them, and they were always business with each other. The Undertaker also refuted rumors that he felt disdain towards the former AEW and WWE Champion, saying that Punk was good to him and that was all the mattered to him.

“Business is business, whatever’s best for business…Everybody thinks they’re an expert but they really have no clue. It’s ridiculous online. Business has always been business and [Punk] was always business with me,” he said.

CM Punk and The Undertaker faced each other at WrestleMania 29. After beating Cena for the WWE Championship in 2011, Punk held the title for 434 days, the longest WWE Championship run in the modern era. However, this reign ended after The Rock beat him at Royal Rumble 2013.

Punk then decided to target The Undertaker’s then unbeaten streak. However, he ended up on the losing side. Regardless, this match is still considered The Undertaker’s best WrestleMania match post his Shawn Michaels, Triple H four-year feud at the Grandest Stage.

